Avery County, NC

Economic Development Committee discusses June workshop, talks ongoing projects

By Lily Kincaid lily.kincaid@averyjournal.com
The Avery Journal-Times
 2 days ago
Anne Winkelman, Kate Gavenus and Clayton Harpold discussing festivals at the EDC’s June 28 meeting at the Avery Commissioners Boardroom in Newland. Photo by Lily Kincaid

NEWLAND — New and reappointed members of the EDC joined the group’s June 28 meeting to evaluate the success of its June 9 workshop and discuss upcoming business.

At its meeting on June 20, the Avery County Board of Commissioners approved Ellis Ayers, director of secondary education and CTE at Avery County Schools, as the committee’s newest member. The commissioners also appointed Kate Gavenus and Susan Siirila, who have previously served on the committee, to fill the other two vacant positions.

Ken Walter, chairman of the EDC, presented the results of a survey he sent out to the attendees of “Finding, Keeping, and Motivating Workers,” a workshop the committee held at the beginning of June. The survey consisted of 10 questions and reflected an overall positive response to the workshop, in which most people indicated that they found it helpful and would like to go to more events like it, Walter said.

“What took place there that day, this was all Susan,” Walter said about Siirila. “Her initiative, her creativity, her organizational ability and recruiting efforts.”

The members discussed possible speakers and topics for another workshop in the future, but didn’t make any concrete decisions at the meeting.

Gavenus gave an update on the New Business Guide Toolbox, a project in which the county will offer incentives to help expand and start small businesses, she said. The project has currently reached a stopping point, as it is the end of the fiscal year and they aren’t sure exactly how much funding they have for the toolbox, she said. However, after July Gavenus plans to start surveying business owners to find out what they want and need in order to help them in the best way they can.

“The piece that we do not have is, exactly what does this county want?” she said. “What kind of businesses do we want? It’s more than just what we need; it’s what does the populace that is here actually want us to have? What direction do we need to take?”

In his report to the committee, County Manager Philip Barrier confirmed that things are moving along with an affordable workforce housing solution. There are discussions about affordable student and workforce housing at Mayland Community College and the Mitchell and Avery county line, he said.

Anne Winkelman, executive director of the Avery County Chamber of Commerce, discussed the most recent festivals, Summer Fest and the Heritage Festival, which she said both were successes.

Avery County Cooperative Extension Director Jerry Moody updated the group on a project to get the youth of Avery County interested in the tree business. They’re still working out the details, he said, but he hopes to have a program where kids in eighth or ninth grade can grow seedlings and sell them. It’s also extremely hard for young people to find and purchase land to grow trees right now, so they are also discussing solutions to make it a more viable option for the youth, he said.

“We’ve got lots of land, we’ve got rich history and agriculture that I don’t think anybody wants to let go of, but people don’t always know how exactly to make that new path when it’s no longer family to family anymore, and so we’re trying to forge what that new path would look like,” Ayers said.

The EDC’s next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 26.

The Avery Journal-Times

