29-year-old Sarah Flowers charged with DUI after her vehicle crashed into a donut shop in Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. 29-year-old Sarah Flowers was charged with DUI after her vehicle slammed into a donut shop early Friday morning in East Nashville. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place at about 3:30 a.m. at East Park Donuts and Coffee on Main Street [...]

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO