NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have arrested a woman after she crashed her vehicle through the front of a donut shop in East Nashville early Friday morning. According to arrest affidavit, 29-year-old Sarah Flowers drove her small SUV right through the front of East Park Donuts & Coffee just after 3:30 a.m. on Friday. Officers interviewed Flowers at the scene and she admitted to consuming “several IPA beers.”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO