ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Profiles of Sunak and Javid, who quit Johnson's Cabinet

By SYLVIA HUI
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YnBIc_0gVZU1fP00
Britain Politics FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center, Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer, right, and Sajid Javid, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care speak together as they look at a CT scanner during a visit to the New Queen Elizabeth II Hospital, Welwyn Garden City, England, on April 6, 2022. Two of Britain’s most senior Cabinet ministers have quit, a move that could spell the end of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s leadership after months of scandals. Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned within minutes of each other. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File (Frank Augstein)

LONDON — (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government faced a new crisis Tuesday after two of his most senior Cabinet ministers resigned within minutes of each other.

Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid quit, saying the government under Johnson's leadership was no longer competent or “acting in the national interest.”

The apparently coordinated exits came after Johnson was hit by allegations he lied about how he handled claims of sexual misconduct by a lawmaker who was appointed to a senior position.

Both Javid and Sunak are key members of the Cabinet and both are seen as potential successors to Johnson, leaving his position perilous.

A look at who Sunak and Javid are:

___

RISHI SUNAK, TREASURY CHIEF

In his resignation letter, Sunak told Johnson “it has become clear to me that our approaches are fundamentally too different.”

“The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning," he wrote.

Sunak was, until recently, widely regarded as the party’s brightest rising star, the best-known of potential leadership contenders — and the bookies’ favorite to succeed Johnson.

Sunak, 42, was thrust into the spotlight when he became treasury chief in 2020, tasked with the unenviable job of steering the economy through its worst economic slump on record because of the pandemic. He dished out billions of pounds in emergency spending to help businesses and workers, and his policies have generally been seen in a positive light.

But “partygate” changed those fortunes. Like Johnson, he was issued a police fine for attending a lockdown-flouting birthday party at Downing Street in June 2020. He has also come under heavy criticism for being slow to respond to Britain’s severe cost-of-living crisis.

Sunak also faced pressure following revelations that his wife, Akshata Murthy, avoided paying U.K. taxes on her overseas income, and that the former investment banker held on to his U.S. green card while serving in government.

Born to Indian parents who moved to the U.K. from East Africa, Sunak attended the exclusive Winchester College private school and studied at Oxford.

Some see his elite education and past work for the investment bank Goldman Sachs and a hedge fund as a deficit because he seems out of touch with ordinary voters.

___

SAJID JAVID, HEALTH SECRETARY

In his statement, Javid said he could “no longer, in good conscience, continue serving in this government.”

Javid, 52, has been health secretary since June 2021, leading Britain’s COVID-19 response.

Before that, he served as treasury chief, but resigned in early 2020 after clashing with Johnson over his order to fire his team of advisers.

The fact that Johnson brought him back into the government to handle the coronavirus response reflects his reputation for competence.

Javid, a father of four, was first elected in 2010 and has held various positions in government, including serving as home secretary and leading departments for business, culture and housing.

He ran in the 2019 Conservative leadership election, but was eliminated in the fourth round and lost to Johnson.

The son of Pakistani immigrants, Javid has billed himself as a common-man alternative to his private school-educated rivals — although he had a lucrative career in investment banking before entering politics.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson resigns – live: Tom Tugendhat launches leadership bid after PM quits

Former soldier Tom Tugendhat has become the first Tory MP to confirm that he will compete to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister.The chairman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, who has never served in government, said he would offer the party a “fresh start” after Mr Johnson announced his resignation on Thursday.Writing in The Daily Telegraph, Mr Tugendhat said: “I am putting together a broad coalition of colleagues that will bring new energy and ideas to government and, finally, to bridge the Brexit divide that has dominated our recent history.“I have served before – in the military, and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson refuses to resign after dramatic No 10 confrontation with cabinet ministers

Boris Johnson sacked Michael Gove after a dramatic confrontation in Downing Street with senior cabinet ministers who pleaded with him to accept that the game is up and resign.The prime minister told the delegation he plans to “fight on” despite an extraordinary collapse in support that included more than 40 resignations.Mr Johnson told ministers he was staying put, The Independent was told by a senior No 10 source, as allies made clear he would remain in place until he is forced out by another confidence vote.His refusal to resign led to Welsh secretary Simon Hart quitting cabinet hours later,...
POLITICS
CNBC

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns after more than 50 MPs quit government

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned on Thursday after more than 50 members of Parliament resigned from his government within 48 hours. Speaking outside Downing Street, Johnson said that it is "clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader of that party and so a new prime minister."
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

What could Boris Johnson do next? How former prime ministers now spend their time

Boris Johnson’s resignation has sparked questions as to where his career will go next as he awaits the election of a new Tory leader to replace him as prime minister.While the Uxbridge MP was mayor of London, he was paid about £250,000 a year for his second job writing columns for The Telegraph newspaper. In a 2009 interview, he dismissed the sum as “chicken feed” and said his comment was just him being “frivolous”. Now forced to give up his main job, it’s likely that he will consider turning his hand back to journalism because he could get paid higher...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leadership Election#Treasury Department#Uk#Cabinet#British#Treasury
The Independent

Boris Johnson appoints Greg Clark and Robert Buckland to cabinet as PM fills vacant posts

Boris Johnson has named Greg Clark as levelling up secretary, Robert Buckland as Welsh secretary, and James Cleverly as education secretary as he filled vacant cabinet posts in a bid to stay on as caretaker prime minister until the autumn.Shailesh Vara becomes the new Northern Ireland secretary after Brandon Lewis quit this morning, while Kit Malthouse will be the new Chancellor for the Duchy of Lancaster, the most senior minister in the Cabinet Office.Mr Johnson announced his resignation shortly before 1pm on Thursday after mass resignations from the ministerial ranks. He condemned the “eccentric” Tory revolt.The PM is scrabbling to fill...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory leadership frenzy begins as MPs start campaigning to succeed Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson’s would-be successors to lead the Conservative Party and the country are quietly getting their leadership campaigns under way, after the prime minister announced his resignation on Thursday.No clear favourite has emerged in the first few frenzied hours after the prime minister’s unusual resignation speech outside No 10, during which he mourned the “eccentric” Tory revolt which finally forced him to quit.Deputy PM Dominic Raab and ex-cabinet minister Michael Gove, described by a No 10 source as “a snake” after he turned on Mr Johnson, have ruled themselves out, The Independent understands. But around a dozen MPs are...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
The Independent

Johnson’s woes deepen as another Cabinet minister resigns

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has resigned from the Cabinet, piling further pressure on the embattled Prime Minister.Mr Lewis told Boris Johnson the Government requires “honesty, integrity and mutual respect” and it is “now past the point of no return”,His resignation early on Thursday came just hours after former Johnson ally Suella Braverman, the Attorney General, also publicly urged the Prime Minister to go.A decent and responsible Government relies on honesty, integrity and mutual respect - it is a matter of profound personal regret that I must leave Government as I no longer believe those values are being upheld.I have...
POLITICS
The Independent

Shailesh Vara ‘huge privilege’ to be appointed as Northern Ireland Secretary

Shailesh Vara has been appointed as Northern Ireland Secretary following the resignation of Brandon Lewis.The former NIO minister was announced amid chaos at Downing Street as the number of resignations stacked up in protest at Boris Johnson’s government.Mr Johnson is set to remain as Prime Minister until a successor is in place, expected to be by the time of the Conservative Party conference in October.This is the right decision by @BorisJohnson. His place in history is secure. He delivered Brexit and oversaw the vaccine rollout and financial assistance plan during the covid pandemic. And he has led the way in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ben Wallace won’t say if will run for Tory party leadership after Boris Johnson quits

Ben Wallace has declined to say whether he will run for the Conservative Party leadership, insisting that he will continue to focus on his job as defence secretary.Mr Wallace, coming top among poll of Tory members to succeed Boris Johnson as leader after his resignation on Thursday, spoke during a visit to a training centre for Ukrainian troops in north of England.The defence secretary said he was convinced that the political turmoil in the Britain would not lead to any lessening of support for Ukraine, stressing that he had built up a cross-party consensus on the issue.“I don’t think there...
POLITICS
The Independent

Dozen ministers resign as Boris Johnson struggles to keep grip on power

(updates par 20)A dozen ministers resigned as Boris Johnson haemorrhaged support on Wednesday, leaving his position as Prime Minister in grave doubt.The action by ministers came as reports suggested Cabinet minister Michael Gove had privately told Mr Johnson it was time for him to go.The mass resignation of ministers, along with a string of parliamentary aides, came after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid quit their Cabinet posts on Tuesday evening.At Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson said the “colossal mandate” he had been handed by voters in 2019 means he should keep going despite the “difficult circumstances” he faces.But Mr Javid’s resignation...
POLITICS
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
102K+
Followers
111K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy