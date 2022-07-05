ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland police investigating after A's fans injured by gunfire at Coliseum

By Ashley Gardner
krcrtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND, Calif. — Oakland police are investigating a shooting on July 4 that left several fans injured following the A's game at...

krcrtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

SF man arrested for stabbing Walgreens security guard

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department arrested a man for stabbing a Walgreens security guard on July 1. The victim was hospitalized but has since recovered and been released. The stabbing happened at the Walgreens on 135 Powell Street. The suspect was later located and arrested...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Child in critical condition after Monday night shooting in Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) — A 3-year-old child is in critical but stable condition after he was shot Monday night in East Oakland, police said. The boy was shot shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of 26th Avenue. The boy was taken to a hospital following the shooting and police have opened an investigation.                 […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police report missing ‘at-risk’ man

UPDATE: OPD says Hunt has been found safe. OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is asking for help in locating an “at-risk” man, the department tweeted Wednesday afternoon. Leonard Hunt, 73, was last seen Tuesday night around 11:50 p.m. on the 600 block of 51st Street. Hunt is considered to be at risk […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Toddler boy in critical condition after shooting during violent July 4th in Oakland

OAKLAND – A three-year-old boy is in critical but stable condition after being shot while sitting in a car Monday night in East Oakland, one of multiple shootings and homicides being investigated by police.The incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. Monday evening in front of an apartment complex on 26th Avenue near 25th street, Oakland police said Tuesday. Oakland Chief of Police LeRonne Armstrong told media during a press conference Tuesday that responding officers may have saved the boy's life by driving him to the hospital themselves. Police said the boy was shot in the torso and arrived at the hospital in critical condition, but has since stabilized. Police are investigating the possibility that a relative was involved in the shooting.Oakland authorities confirmed there were three additional homicides over the holiday weekend. Armstrong also revealed a man was found shot inside of a car along Dowling Street at about 11:30 p.m. Monday night.The chief said shooters used three handguns to unload more than 100 rounds at the scene.  Police are also investigating the celebratory gunfire near the Oakland Coliseum that led to five people being injured by falling bullet fragments as they watched a fireworks show after the Oakland A's game.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Police arrest woman for alleged road rage shooting in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. - Police recently arrested a 32-year-old woman in relation to a shooting in Berkeley. Authorities said on May 16 a road rage incident started on Interstate 80 near the Ashby Avenue off-ramp, leading to a shooting near the 700 block of Folger Avenue. The suspect fired three rounds into the air with a handgun at 5:33 p.m., then left the area in their vehicle, authorities said.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Oakland couple caught in crossfire on I-580

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated the name of the interstate where the shooting occurred. This has been updated. (July 7, 2022) (KRON) — An Oakland couple is feeling grateful after they were caught in the crossfire of a freeway shooting in the East Bay. Garrett Mason and his fiancé were leaving Oakland […]
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Police#Oakland Coliseum#Shooting#Celebratory Gunfire#Violent Crime#A
KTVU FOX 2

Vigil held for Vallejo teen suffering traumatic brain injury after being struck by car at sideshow

VALLEJO, Calif. - A vigil is being held Wednesday for a teen who was struck by a car participating in a sideshow in Vallejo over the holiday weekend. 19-year-old Tyler Ingersol, of Vallejo, suffered traumatic brain injuries as he was an onlooker of the illegal sideshow Sunday near Six-Flags Amusement Park. Police said as many as 200 cars were involved in the event. His mother said he may not survive from his injuries.
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose man, 59, arrested for deadly assault

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose man was arrested in connection with an assault that later turned fatal, the San Jose Police Department said in a press release on Tuesday. Greg Kirk, 59, was arrested on June 30 for homicide. The incident happened in the early hours of June 18. At 4:25 a.m., […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

19-year-old arrested for alleged murder, weapons violations in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo police arrested a 19-year-old suspect in relation to the fatal shooting of La Prell Briggs in March. The suspect, Damian Jones Jr. of Vallejo, was arrested at a traffic stop on 118 Peach Street, after police acquired a warrant for his arrest, authorities said. Jones Jr....
VALLEJO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Willie Ridley Killed in Car Crash on Thornton Avenue [Fremont, CA]

Traffic Collision on Paseo Padre Parkway Left One Elderly Man Dead. According to the Fremont Police, dispatchers received a series calls reporting a multi-car collision around 9:30 a.m., on Paseo Padre Parkway near Puttenham Way. Upon arrival, officers discovered a Honda Civic and a Dodge Charger that collided into a...
FREMONT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

4 injured at A's game by 'celebratory' gunfire in Oakland

OAKLAND - Four people were injured by what Oakland police described as "celebratory gunfire" after the Oakland A's game and July 4th fireworks display at the Coliseum. Three fans at the ballpark were "struck by fragments from what appears to be celebratory gunfire occurring throughout the city," police said Tuesday morning.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Three arrested for San Jose homicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose woman and two men were arrested on homicide charges in connection to an April block party shooting, police announced Wednesday. One of the accused killers, 28-year-old Jocelyn Velazquez, was arrested by the San Jose Police Department’s Covert Response Unit on June 22. Her alleged accomplices were identified […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Man stabbed to death Monday night

(BCN) — Police said a man was stabbed to death late Monday in East Palo Alto. Officers responded to an 11:35 p.m. report of a stabbing victim in the 400 block of East O’Keefe Street. Upon arrival, officers found the victim and applied first aid before paramedics arrived, but the stabbing victim died at the […]
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
CBS News

Woman injured in San Francisco Civic Center shooting

SAN FRANCISCO -- A shooting in San Francisco's Civic Center area left a 56-year-old woman injured early Wednesday morning, police said. The shooting was reported at 12:51 a.m. in the first block of McAllister Street off of Market Street. The woman was outside when someone shot her and then fled, according to police.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Illegal fireworks in Antioch injure woman's eye

ANTIOCH, Calif. - A small fire sparked by illegal fireworks threatened a home in Antioch. It was just one of dozens that Contra Costa County crews responded to over the weekend. Nei Trotter said she was injured in one of those fires. "The smell was really bad," she said. "The...
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman, man found fatally shot inside Oakland home

OAKLAND, Calif. - Police are investigating after a man and a woman were found fatally shot early Monday inside a home in Oakland's Adams Point neighborhood. The pair were found by officers after someone called 911 about 12:30 a.m. requesting a welfare check on a family member in the 300 block of Perkins Street, according to police.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy