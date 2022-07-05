ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa will have a pro indoor soccer team this year

10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Indoor Soccer League announced on Tuesday that Tampa will have its own professional indoor soccer team that is scheduled to play in December 2022. The franchise will be an expansion team of the...

www.wtsp.com

Comments / 1

 

Related
10 Tampa Bay

Bolts enter 2022 NHL Draft with 7 picks

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning will have seven selections at their disposal heading into the 2022 NHL Draft on Thursday. The Bolts have the 31st overall pick and the last time the team had a first-round selection was in the 2019 Draft when they chose Nolan Foote with the 27th overall pick. Nolan is Cal Foote's younger sibling, a current Lightning defenseman and former first-round pick, 14th overall, selected in the 2017 Draft.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

34 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay this weekend

The weekend is here, and so is our weekly roundup of the best concerts happening in Tampa Bay from July 7-14. See more info on all of these concerts and more on Creative Loafing Tampa Bay's event calendar. Thursday, July 7. Animal Collective (Jannus Live, St. Petersburg) Emery w/Aaron Gillespie/Idle...
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Felicitous may be the coolest cafe and coffee roaster in the Tampa area

Tucked inside a purple cottage off the main drag of Temple Terrace is Felicitous, a cafe with fresh roasted coffee and a wondrous menu of vegan, and gluten-free pastries. The cafe also has a printer and that is CLUTCH in my eyes. The walls are decorated with art by area artists. There’s a brick patio area with an ordering window, and picnic tables set up in the backyard. You may also know some wild Florida plants growing near the parking lot. Mint and other herbs have been cultivated on the property to be used in pastries and signature espresso drinks. The green area also serves as a vendor market once a month.
TAMPA, FL
813area.com

Fun Things To Do in Brandon, Florida

For the residents of Brandon, finding fun things to do in Brandon, Florida can seem like a minimal list. However, you don't have to drive to downtown Tampa or other busy cities to find fun activities. There are plenty of things to do in Brandon that are within just a few miles of the majority of locals here.
BRANDON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay celebrates the Fourth of July

TAMPA, Fla. — Thousands of Tampa Bay area locals are celebrating Independence Day watching boat parades, attending hot dog eating contests and gearing up for firework displays. This year, the city of Tampa's Boom by the Bay and St. Pete Pier's The Fourth are back to celebrate the 4th...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Non-stop flight to London coming to Tampa airport

TAMPA, Fla. — Is London calling? Well, it's about to get easier to get there from Tampa. On Wednesday, Virgin Atlantic announced it would be expanding its transatlantic flights with a new, non-stop direct flight from London Heathrow to Tampa International Airport. The airline announced the new route is...
TAMPA, FL
tampamagazines.com

See which Tampa Restaurants Won 2022 Wine Spectator Awards

Since 1976, Wine Spectator has been helping wine lovers source good wine and awarding restaurants with exceptional selections. Winners of the magazine’s annual Restaurant Awards fall into three categories – Award of Excellence, Best of Award of Excellence and Grand Award – the highest accolade. Fourteen Tampa...
TAMPA, FL
Fast Casual

Captain D’s expands to Spring Hill, Florida

Captain D's, a fast casual seafood restaurant, has opened a company-owned location in Spring Hill, Florida, the 34th in the state and the first in Spring Hill, according to a press release. Located at 2096 Mariner Blvd., the Spring Hill restaurant is the first of several Florida locations the brand...
SPRING HILL, FL
cltampa.com

Hard-rock veteran Buckcherry plays Largo on Friday

Almost all of the original Buckcherry lineup has departed the band, apart from lead singer and key songwriter Josh Todd, but the new incarnation remains strong nonetheless and is headed to Largo's Central Park Performing Arts Center for a show on Friday, July 8. Just before the Anaheim-based hard rock...
LARGO, FL
cltampa.com

Deadborns brings psych-rock back to St. Pete's 600 Block this week

If you’re still looking for signs that Floridian Social Club has undoubtedly brought live music back to St. Petersburg's 600 Block, then look no further than this bill. Bands playing the venue's "Psychrock Summit" on Friday, July 8 would also feel at home at dives like The Bends or the long-shuttered Fubar that once lived across the street.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10NEWS

Bob Marley is coming to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Bob Marley is making his way to Tampa — but not the Bob Marley you're thinking of. This Marley is a stand-up comedian from Portland, Maine. While he isn't a pioneer of reggae nor known for his distinctive vocal style, he is known for his stand-up routines and weekly radio segment, "The World According to Bob."
TAMPA, FL
