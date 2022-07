ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is bringing back Teen Nights this summer. Kicking off this weekend, July 8, with a pool party at the Sunport Pool. Before the pandemic, the Friday Teen Night series was popular, and now is making a comeback. Events are planned every Friday during the month of July, hosted in different communities throughout Albuquerque. Teen nights are planned around a variety of different interests and hobbies, that everyone attending can enjoy like, Balloon Museum, karaoke, and game nights at community centers.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO