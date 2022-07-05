Two suspects from Kalamazoo arrested in attempted murder incident

A man and a woman were arrested in an investigation of a shots fired incident in Kalamazoo Township, police said. About 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 4, the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department responded to 911 calls of shots fired near an apartment complex in the 3700 Block of W. Main Street, the township police department said in a news release. Officers found several spent shell casings in the area. The immediate area was checked and no victims were located, police said.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO