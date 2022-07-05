ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Fireworks cause two Gwinnett County house fires

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VccEk_0gVZS2cY00

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Two Gwinnett County families didn’t properly extinguish their Fourth of July fireworks, causing overnight house fires, according to authorities.

According to the Gwinnett County Fire Department, in both cases, people who lived at the homes thought fireworks debris was extinguished and put it outside to be thrown away later.

In the first incident, at 12:40 a.m., fire officials responded to a neighbor’s report of a house fire in Buford.

The family reported they were shooting fireworks until it started raining. Family members threw all trash from the fireworks into a plastic trashcan and put it outside the house. Some of the debris was not fully extinguished, allowing the fire to develop and spread up the side of the house.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Then, at 12:52 a.m., firefighters responded to a homeowner’s report of a similar house fire in Snellville.

Firefighters determined the fire started outside the home due to debris from discarded fireworks.

Gwinnett Fire emphasized the importance of soaking discharged fireworks in water before putting them in the trash in a Tuesday release.

“Follow all safety recommendations from the manufacturer or simply leave fireworks to the professionals. Learn more safety information at GwinnettSafety411.com,” the department wrote.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fires#Shooting#Accident#Gwinnett Fire#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
CBS 46

Crews working to repair gas leak in Gwinnett County

NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) - Crews are working to repair an outside natural gas leak near a busy intersection in Norcross Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the gas leak occurred near the intersection of Dawson Boulevard and Graves Road. Officials warn motorists to seek an alternative route as Graves Road will be...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man wanted in 4 metro Atlanta counties arrested for running illegal chop shop

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted in Habersham, Hall and Elbert counties is now in custody in Gwinnett county. Last month, Habersham County deputies reached out to deputies in Hall County about a motorcycle driver who sped off from an attempted traffic stop on Hwy. 365. They had identified the suspect as Henry Parker Whitley, 30, and said they believed he was at a home on Tribble Gap Road just inside Hall County near the Habersham County line.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Update: Four people displaced by house fire on Church Street

MONROE, GA (July 5, 2022) The City of Monroe Fire Department arrived on the scene of the working house fire on Church Street to find a working structure fire with flames showing on the back corner of the structure. “Everyone made it out with no injuries, 4 people were displaced...
MONROE, GA
accesswdun.com

Elderly woman killed in Buford house fire

An elderly woman was killed in a house fire Saturday afternoon at her home in Buford. According to B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Hall County Fire Rescue crews responded to the home in the 5400 block of Orchard Way around 1:15 p.m. Saturday. Barbara Ann Maddox, 84, was pronounced dead at the scene.
BUFORD, GA
nowhabersham.com

Elderly woman dies in weekend fire

An elderly woman died in what appears to be an accidental fire at her home in Buford. Hall County Fire Rescue crews responded to the residence in the 5400 block of Orchard Way around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, July 2. Barbara Ann Maddox, 84, was pronounced dead at the scene. According...
BUFORD, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man escapes dangerous sport boat fire on Lake Lanier

CUMMING, Ga. - What was supposed to be a Fourth of July boat ride turned into something dangerous for one boater on Lake Lanier Monday afternoon. Officials with the Forsyth County Fire Department tell FOX 5 crews rushed to Mary Alice Park on the lake around 6 p.m. over reports of a boat fire.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Lake Lanier drowning victim identified

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has identified a Lake Lanier drowning victim: Frantz Scutt was 48 years old, from Gainesville. He was pulled from the Lake over the holiday weekend and died after being taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. From WSB TV…. A man drowned in Lake Lanier...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
163K+
Followers
114K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy