ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

How the Conservatives and Boris Johnson are faring in the opinion polls

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44P4rd_0gVZRxRZ00

Labour has enjoyed a small but consistent lead over the Conservatives in the opinion polls for the past seven months.

The size of the lead has varied, from an average of just three points to as many as 11 points.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party first moved ahead in the polls in early December 2021, around the time stories first began to emerge of Downing Street parties during Covid-19 lockdowns.

Before this point, Labour had spent much of the previous few years trailing well behind the Government.

Based on a seven-day rolling average of all national published polls, Labour’s vote share stood at 39% on July 5, ahead of the Conservatives on 33%, with the Liberal Democrats on 13% and the Greens on 6%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26yC6C_0gVZRxRZ00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

A year ago, the Conservatives were averaging 41%, Labour 33%, the Lib Dems 9% and the Greens 5%.

Opinion polls are snapshots of the prevailing public mood, not projections or forecasts.

With the next general election still more than two years away – the latest possible date is January 23 2025 – there is plenty of time for the national numbers to change.

But polls both shape and reflect the prevailing mood of the country, in turn affecting morale among politicians and party members alike.

The news for the Conservatives is equally grim when looking at Boris Johnson’s popularity scores.

The Prime Minister’s net favourability rating – the difference between the proportion of people saying they have a favourable opinion of him and those who have an unfavourable opinion – has been at or near an all-time low since January.

It currently stands at minus 51 points, according to figures compiled by the polling group YouGov.

Boris Johnson has had negative favourability ratings for almost his entire premiership, save for a few weeks in spring 2020 at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is only in recent months that the score has sunk below minus 40, however.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

‘Mortally wounded’ Boris Johnson urged by papers to ‘go with dignity’

The Prime Minister is encouraged by almost all of the papers to abandon his attempts to save his premiership. The overall mood amid resignations and potential leadership challenges is best summarised by The Times’ leading article, which closes: “Britain will not function effectively while he tarries.”. The Sun...
POLITICS
newschain

Boris Johnson to resign as Prime Minister

Beleaguered Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to resign, it was confirmed today. Mr Johnson has spoken to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the partyconference in October, a No 10 source said.
POLITICS
The Independent

Who could be in the frame to replace Boris Johnson if he resigns?

Boris Johnson has been dealt a devastating blow after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resigned from Cabinet within minutes of each other. Mr Sunak said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, adding “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”In an incendiary letter, Mr Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Mr Johnson’s administration was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.The resignations came as Mr Johnson was forced into a humiliating apology over his handling of the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Boris Johnson
newschain

Queen carries on with official duties as Boris Johnson quits as Tory leader

The Queen carried on with her official duties at Windsor Castle amid political upheaval in Westminster as Boris Johnson announced his resignation as Conservative Party leader, paving the way for a new Prime Minister. The monarch, who spoke to Mr Johnson on the phone on Thursday morning after he finally...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opinion Polls#Conservatives#Uk#Democrats#Greens#Labour 33#The Greens 5
International Business Times

Factbox-Now UK's Boris Johnson Has Quit, Who Could Replace Him?

Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was resigning as Britain's prime minister, bowing to calls from ministerial colleagues and lawmakers in his Conservative Party. Below is a summary of some of those who could be in the frame to replace him. There is no clear favourite and they are not listed in order of likely prospects.
POLITICS
newschain

High cost of Russian gains in Ukraine may limit new advance

After more than four months of fighting, Russia has claimed a key victory in Ukraine: full control over one of the two provinces in its eastern industrial heartland. But Moscow’s seizure of the last major stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in Luhansk province came at a steep price. The critical question now is whether Russia can muster enough strength for a new offensive to complete its capture of the Donbas and make gains elsewhere in Ukraine.
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory leadership frenzy begins as MPs start campaigning to succeed Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson’s would-be successors to lead the Conservative Party and the country are quietly getting their leadership campaigns under way, after the prime minister announced his resignation on Thursday.No clear favourite has emerged in the first few frenzied hours after the prime minister’s unusual resignation speech outside No 10, during which he mourned the “eccentric” Tory revolt which finally forced him to quit.Deputy PM Dominic Raab and ex-cabinet minister Michael Gove, described by a No 10 source as “a snake” after he turned on Mr Johnson, have ruled themselves out, The Independent understands. But around a dozen MPs are...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
newschain

Man who repeatedly stabbed boy, nine, in random attack is sentenced

A man who stabbed a nine-year-old boy in the face, head and hands in a random attack in the street has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order. The young victim was walking with his older brother along Peveril Road in Peterborough at just after 3pm on May 8 last year when 26-year-old Faisal Khan began following him, Cambridgeshire Police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Labour will stage Commons vote to force out Boris Johnson immediately if he refuses to go

Labour will stage a Commons vote to try to force Boris Johnson out of No 10 immediately, if he tries to stay on as a caretaker.Keir Starmer urged Conservative MPs to “get rid of him” now – rather than serve a two-month interim period, while a successor is elected, saying: ”He can’t cling on in this way.”“If they don’t get rid of him, Labour will step up in the national interest and bring a vote of no confidence because we can’t go on with this prime minister clinging on for months and months to come,” the Labour leader said.Asked...
POLITICS
newschain

Sir Ringo Starr: I’m sure Boris Johnson will find another job

Sir Ringo Starr says he is “sure Boris Johnson will get another job” following the Prime Minister’s dramatic resignation on Tuesday. Speaking at an event in Los Angeles to mark his 82nd birthday, the former Beatles drummer said he would not offer a detailed opinion on Mr Johnson or the turbulent political situation in the UK, but wished him the best.
LOS ANGELES, CA
newschain

Boris Johnson could face swifter confidence vote if 1922 Committee changes rules

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another no confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened if senior Tories back a rule change on Wednesday night. Under the current rules of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservatives, the Prime Minister cannot face another challenge within a year of his shaky victory last month.
POLITICS
newschain

Boris Johnson phoned the Queen before resigning

The Queen will have been among the first to personally hear from Boris Johnson as he prepared to announce he is stepping down as Prime Minister. Mr Johnson made a courtesy call to the head of state on Thursday morning while she was at her Windsor Castle home, and is believed to have told her about his resignation.
U.K.
newschain

US-UK co-operation will continue after Johnson goes, says Biden

The United States will continue its “close co-operation” with the UK in the wake of Boris Johnson’s resignation, President Joe Biden has said. In a brief statement which did not mention the Prime Minister by name or refer directly to his departure, Mr Biden said his administration would continue to work with the UK Government alongside other allies and partners.
POLITICS
BBC

Boris Johnson: Welsh MPs react to resignation speech

Welsh MPs have reacted to Boris Johnson announcing his resignation as leader of the Conservative party. Mr Johnson will however remain as prime minister - in a caretaker capacity - until the party elect a new leader. "His statement today was unbelievable. I mean no contrition, no humility, no apology,"...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy