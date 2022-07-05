ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

England ready for Old Trafford launch of Euro bid

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VPotQ_0gVZRl6500

July 5 (Reuters) - England's women are enjoying a moment of unprecedented attention ahead of the start of Euro 2022 but skipper Leah Williamson says they have to get down to earth for Wednesday's opener against Austria at Old Trafford.

The Lionesses have never won a major title but are among the favourites for the tournament they are hosting and the players have featured in commercial advertisements and campaigns across the country.

"It's not normal is it? But it means the visibility of us as a team and the women's game has been recognised and recognised as it should be. I think it is a good thing, it's strange but it's a good thing for the game," said Williamson.

The level of expectation is something new for England to manage but their captain believes they can handle the pressure.

"The team's in a great place. This last training session now will be putting it all together but I think we're all ready for it," she said.

"We're not robots. There will be nerves. We're aware of the expectation. Within the camp it's about the excitement and enjoying it. This is my job. If I wasn't ready and wasn't excited then why would I do it?" she added.

England's Dutch manager Sarina Wiegman confirmed she had a fully fit squad available to her.

"You can feel that everybody is ready so we're excited to go," said Wiegman, who took over the team in September and has led them on a 14-match unbeaten run, with victories in each of their last six games.

England also face Norway and Northern Ireland in Group A and will be hoping to improve on their run to the semi-finals in Euro 2017 where they were beaten by Wiegman's Dutch side, who went on to win the title.

Reporting by Simon Evans Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Williamson
Person
Sarina Wiegman
Person
Simon Evans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Old Trafford#Thomson Reuters#Uk#Dutch
Reuters

Soccer-Germany thrash Denmark to get Euro campaign off to a flying start

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Germany's bid to win a record ninth European Championship got off to an emphatic start as they beat Denmark 4-0 in their Group B opener on Friday. An early strike from Lina Magull and second-half goals from Lea Schuller, Lena Lattwein and Alexandra Popp at the Brentford Community Stadium ensured Germany kept their record intact of never losing an opening match in the Euros.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

No bids for Cucurella - Bloom

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Brighton & Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom has told BBC Radio Sussex that there have been no bids for left-back Marc Cucurella. The 23-year-old Seagulls defender has been linked to a possible move to Premier League champions Manchester City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Curtis Davies and Richard Stearman: Derby County pair agree one-year deals

Derby County defenders Curtis Davies and Richard Stearman have agreed a new one-year contracts. Davies, 37, was an ever-present as Derby fought unsuccessfully to avoid relegation from the Championship last season after having 21 points deducted. He was named player of the season, having joined the Rams from Hull City...
SOCCER
Reuters

Reuters

487K+
Followers
341K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy