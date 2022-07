The race for Citrus County Commissioner District 2 may prove to be an exciting time. It will have two Republicans — Diana Finnegan and Stacey Worthington — running for District 2. Since there are no Democrats running, it would have been a Universal Primary where all voters could vote in the Primary. However Paul Grogan (nonparty) has entered the race. So it will be a closed primary for Republican voters only.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO