Monroeville, PA

Motorists gas up in Monroeville for $2.38 per gallon

By Harry Funk
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo answer the question of how to handle motorists who are itching to gas up at less than half the going rate:. Certainly, Ashley Klingensmith, state director for Americans for Prosperity, couldn’t have said it better. But seriously, the process of offering regular unleaded for $2.38 per gallon...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

 

