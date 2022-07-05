Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Antelope, Cedar, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 16:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buffalo; Hall; Hamilton; Howard; Merrick; Nance; Polk; York BRIEF LANDSPOUT TORNADOES POSSIBLE IN ASSOCIATION WITH LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS/TOWERING CUMULUS CLOUDS At 4 PM, storm spotters sighted a possible landspout tornado in northern Polk County. These landspout tornadoes could occur anywhere along the line of thunderstorms and cumulus clouds. Although typically weaker and shorter lived than tornadoes associated with organized supercell thunderstorms, landspout tornadoes can still cause injury or minor damage. Landspouts develop as a surface boundary or wind shift line interact with a towering cumulus cloud or developing thunderstorms. Landspouts are not usually associated with a wall cloud and are often difficult to detect with weather radar. If a landspout is sighted, first take any necessary tornado safety precautions, and then report the landspout activity to the National Weather Service in Hastings and local law enforcement.

BUFFALO COUNTY, NE ・ 1 HOUR AGO