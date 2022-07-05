Heat Advisory issued for Clay, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Target Area: Bollinger; Cape Girardeau; Scott; Stoddard A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Bollinger, west central Scott, north central Stoddard and southwestern Cape Girardeau Counties through 430 PM CDT At 406 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Marble Hill. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Leopold around 420 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Bollinger Mill State Historic Site and Burfordville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

