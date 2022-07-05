ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunklin County, MO

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 02:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Scott, Stoddard by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Target Area: Bollinger; Cape Girardeau; Scott; Stoddard A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Bollinger, west central Scott, north central Stoddard and southwestern Cape Girardeau Counties through 430 PM CDT At 406 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Marble Hill. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Leopold around 420 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Bollinger Mill State Historic Site and Burfordville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 03:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Chester; Crockett; Decatur; Dyer; Fayette; Gibson; Hardeman; Hardin; Haywood; Henderson; Henry; Lake; Lauderdale; Madison; McNairy; Obion; Shelby; Tipton; Weakley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values above 110. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Missouri Bootheel Missouri. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT Friday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BENTON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy