ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coahoma County, MS

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Coahoma, DeSoto, Marshall, Panola, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 02:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 03:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Chester; Crockett; Decatur; Dyer; Fayette; Gibson; Hardeman; Hardin; Haywood; Henderson; Henry; Lake; Lauderdale; Madison; McNairy; Obion; Shelby; Tipton; Weakley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values above 110. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Missouri Bootheel Missouri. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT Friday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
WREG

Mill Creek residents suffering in extreme heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tenants at one Whitehaven apartment complex said they’re melting in these sweltering temperatures because the air conditioning in their units is out. They told WREG they’ve tried to get help from property management, but no fix has come for the people at the Mill Creek apartments. Now, they’re calling it a safety […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tunica County, MS
County
Tate County, MS
County
Marshall County, MS
County
Tallahatchie County, MS
City
Tunica, MS
County
Panola County, MS
County
Quitman County, MS
County
Coahoma County, MS
City
Quitman, MS
County
Desoto County, MS
City
Coahoma, MS
WJTV 12

2 dead in double shooting at Marshall County, MS gas station

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WREG)— Two men have been shot at a gas station in Marshall County, Mississippi on Highway 72, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Officers said the shooting happened at the M&W Quick Stop just after 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at 1048 US 72 in Lamar, Mississippi. According to the sheriff’s office, […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Litter battle continues in DeSoto County

Laughter shows supervisors latest photos of litter problems on county roads. DeSoto County continues to struggle with litter, as County Director of Environmental Services/Parks and Greenways Ray Laughter showed Supervisors during Tuesday’s regular meeting. Laughter showed Supervisors photographic evidence of what his department is finding along county roads recently....
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

MLGW temporarily halts disconnections due to extreme heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MGLW will suspend disconnections for residential services on Wednesday due to extreme temperatures, the company says. The heat is expected to reach dangerous levels for Memphis and much of the Mid-South, which has prompted an Excessive Heat Warning. Heat index values are expected to soar between...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

$50,000 Powerball Ticket Purchased in Mississippi

Independence Day became payday for one lucky Mississippi Lottery player who won $50,000 on a Powerball® ticket in the Monday, July 4, drawing. The player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Monday night’s drawing were: 15-16-24-31-56 with a Powerball of...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Index#Heat Stroke#Cdt Expires#The Heat Advisory
WREG

Crash leaves I-55 bridge into Memphis blocked

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic is at a standstill Thursday morning on the Interstate 55 bridge heading into Memphis from Arkansas. The southbound lanes are blocked as TDOT tries to tow a tractor-trailer to the Memphis side of the bridge. Take the I-40 bridge this morning to save time.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fire at Shelby County home one of several fires in 8 hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A family escaped an early morning fire in southeast Shelby County which fire officials say was one of several fires they battled in a span of eight hours. It happened Wednesday morning at a home on Saddlehorn Cove. Rita Bell said after waking up to a funny smell, she got a call from […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
wtva.com

Missing man's dog found in Alcorn County

JACINTO, Miss. (WTVA) - The dog last seen with a missing Alcorn County man returned home Wednesday morning, July 6. According to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office, the dog named Buddy is back with the family of Wade Davis. Davis was out walking his dog on June 22 when...
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
actionnews5.com

2 dead, in Marshall County shooting

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - One person died and the other was injured following a shooting in Lamar, Mississippi Tuesday afternoon. Deputies from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office responded to the M&W Quick Stop on Highway 72 just after 2 p.m. They located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

MPD issues missing child alert for 12-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department issued an alert Monday for a missing child who was last seen at her home in Hillview Village Apartments. Saena Jones, 12, was last seen leaving her home on foot early Monday afternoon without permission. She was last seen with braided hair wearing a blue shirt and multi-colored boxer shorts.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Child found wandering on Highway 51 in Southaven

UPDATE: The child’s family has been located, and they are now taking the child home. Child Protective Services has been contacted, according to the Southaven Police Chief. SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Southaven Police are looking for the parents of a boy found on Highway 51 on Tuesday. Southaven PD posted about this incident on Tuesday morning. […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

Shelby County Clerk’s Office discontinues lines after next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Clerk’s Office says they’re working hard to reduce long lines and wait times for customers. Although there were lines at the Shelby County Clerk’s office locations Wednesday, not all of them were experiencing long wait times. Over in Raleigh, as...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy