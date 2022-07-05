ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, AR

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lee, Mississippi, Phillips by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 02:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 03:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Chester; Crockett; Decatur; Dyer; Fayette; Gibson; Hardeman; Hardin; Haywood; Henderson; Henry; Lake; Lauderdale; Madison; McNairy; Obion; Shelby; Tipton; Weakley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values above 110. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Missouri Bootheel Missouri. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT Friday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
WREG

Mill Creek residents suffering in extreme heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tenants at one Whitehaven apartment complex said they’re melting in these sweltering temperatures because the air conditioning in their units is out. They told WREG they’ve tried to get help from property management, but no fix has come for the people at the Mill Creek apartments. Now, they’re calling it a safety […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

July 4th: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Sadly, we find ourselves back in a hot and dry pattern this week. It seems like we just can’t muster up a good rainfall. While there are some small chances for isolated storms, no...
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Fire at Shelby County home one of several fires in 8 hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A family escaped an early morning fire in southeast Shelby County which fire officials say was one of several fires they battled in a span of eight hours. It happened Wednesday morning at a home on Saddlehorn Cove. Rita Bell said after waking up to a funny smell, she got a call from […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Kait 8

1 killed in head-on collision on U.S. Highway 412 Bypass

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Thursday morning head-on crash in Greene County left one person dead. The Paragould Police Department said in a news release the crash happened just before 9 a.m. July 7 on the U.S. Highway 412 Bypass just east of the Highway 358 (Finch Road) intersection.
GREENE COUNTY, AR
bobgermanylaw.com

Blytheville, MS – Injuries Result from Rollover Crash on MS-61

Four people were reportedly traveling in a motor vehicle on the highway when it overturned. Emergency responders were sent to the scene to render aid to the involved parties. One victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Three others were reportedly waiting at the crash site to be taken to a nearby medical facility.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Crash leaves I-55 bridge into Memphis blocked

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic is at a standstill Thursday morning on the Interstate 55 bridge heading into Memphis from Arkansas. The southbound lanes are blocked as TDOT tries to tow a tractor-trailer to the Memphis side of the bridge. Take the I-40 bridge this morning to save time.
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Multi-county chase ends in crash and arrest

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Deputies arrested a woman after they said she led them on a multi-county chase that ended with her crashing and trying to run away. Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said deputies stopped three women at a Trumann gas station around 2 a.m. Thursday, July 7.
POINSETT COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Blytheville woman identified in fatal crash

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have released the name of the woman killed in a crash in Mississippi County. According to the preliminary crash report, 27-year-old Brittany Shanice Woodson was driving north on Interstate 55 at 3:34 p.m. Wednesday, July 6. Woodson was driving in the inside...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

I-55 reopened after fatal crash

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A fatal crash is under investigation in Mississippi County. According to Osceola Fire Chief Peter Hill, an 18-wheeler crashed with a vehicle on Interstate 55 at mile marker 53 Wednesday afternoon. All northbound lanes between the Luxora and Burdette exits were closed. Region 8 News...
nomadlawyer.org

Jonesboro: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro is a city in northeastern Arkansas. It is one of the two county seats of Craighead County and has a population of 78,576 at the 2020 census. Jonesboro is the fifth largest city in Arkansas. If you are considering moving to Jonesboro, Arkansas, make sure to read this article first. Then, use the resources below to find the right house. Jonesboro, Arkansas is a beautiful town to live in.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

3 hospitalized following fiery crash on Highway 49

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A fiery three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon shut down Highway 49. The crash happened around 12 p.m. July 6 between the Farville Curve and NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital. A medical helicopter was called to the scene and one person was flown to a Memphis hospital with serious...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash south of Blytheville. Sometime after 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 4, police were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash on Highway 61 south of Blytheville. Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said four people were in the car when it...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
WREG

Child found wandering on Highway 51 in Southaven

UPDATE: The child’s family has been located, and they are now taking the child home. Child Protective Services has been contacted, according to the Southaven Police Chief. SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Southaven Police are looking for the parents of a boy found on Highway 51 on Tuesday. Southaven PD posted about this incident on Tuesday morning. […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
kbsi23.com

Several arrests made in Dyersburg over July 4 weekend

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – The week encompassing the July 4 holiday was a busy one for the Dyersburg Police Department. During the period of Thursday, June 30, through Monday morning, July 5, the Dyersburg Police Department responded to 575 calls for service and made 42 arrests. Those arrested include:
actionnews5.com

MPD issues missing child alert for 12-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department issued an alert Monday for a missing child who was last seen at her home in Hillview Village Apartments. Saena Jones, 12, was last seen leaving her home on foot early Monday afternoon without permission. She was last seen with braided hair wearing a blue shirt and multi-colored boxer shorts.
MEMPHIS, TN
talkbusiness.net

Envirotech, AEDC enter into $27 million agreement

Northeast Arkansas electric vehicle manufacturer, Envirotech, has entered into a $27 million agreement with the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. The agreement will aid in facility construction and expansion in Osceola, in addition to hiring and training efforts to bring more than 850 full-time employees to Mississippi County. Corona, Calif.,-based Envirotech...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

