Allen County, KY

Heat Advisory issued for Allen, Anderson, Barren, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 15:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson, Franklin, Scott, Shelby, Woodford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anderson; Franklin; Scott; Shelby; Woodford The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Shelby County in central Kentucky Northern Woodford County in central Kentucky Scott County in central Kentucky Northeastern Anderson County in central Kentucky Franklin County in central Kentucky * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 412 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Frankfort to 6 miles south of Shelbyville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. Law enforcement has reported numerous trees down with this line as it passed through Shelby County. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Georgetown and Lawrenceburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Casey, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 17:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Casey; Lincoln FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of SOUTH CENTRAL Kentucky, including the following counties, Casey and Lincoln. * WHEN...Until 700 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 458 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Liberty, Cantown, Lanhamtown, Pricetown, Gilpin, Lawhorn Hill, Beech Bottom, Middleburg, Rheber and Argyle. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CASEY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 17:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Wayne FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Kentucky, including the following county, Wayne. * WHEN...Until 815 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 513 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Monticello, Parnell, Susie and Cabell.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Athens, Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Athens; Brown; Butler; Clermont; Clinton; Fayette; Gallia; Greene; Hamilton; Highland; Hocking; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Montgomery; Pickaway; Pike; Ross; Scioto; Vinton; Warren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 442 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ATHENS BROWN BUTLER CLERMONT CLINTON FAYETTE GALLIA GREENE HAMILTON HIGHLAND HOCKING JACKSON LAWRENCE MEIGS MONTGOMERY PICKAWAY PIKE ROSS SCIOTO VINTON WARREN
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Putnam, White by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 16:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cumberland; Putnam; White THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CUMBERLAND...EAST CENTRAL WHITE AND SOUTHEASTERN PUTNAM COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Nashville.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bullitt, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 16:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bullitt; Nelson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Nelson and central Bullitt Counties through 530 PM EDT At 502 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Shepherdsville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Bullitt and north central Nelson Counties, including the following locations Ridgetop, Bardstown Junction, Hobbs, Deatsville, Cedar Grove, Belmont, Lotus, Pitts Point, Samuels and Brownington. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BULLITT COUNTY, KY

