Heat Advisory issued for Alamance, Anson, Chatham, Cumberland, Durham, Edgecombe by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 15:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Dont wait until you see the first lightning flash before heading to safety. Move indoors at the first sign of threatening skies or the first sound of thunder. Deadly lightning strikes can occur well ahead of an approaching storm, prior to the arrival of rain and wind. Make sure that lightning is well away from your location before resuming outdoor activity. Target Area: Wayne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Wayne County through 545 PM EDT At 508 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Beautancus, or 7 miles east of Mount Olive, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Seven Springs and Cliffs Of The Neuse State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

WAYNE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO