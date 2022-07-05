ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette County, MS

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lafayette, Yalobusha by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 02:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any...

weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 03:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Chester; Crockett; Decatur; Dyer; Fayette; Gibson; Hardeman; Hardin; Haywood; Henderson; Henry; Lake; Lauderdale; Madison; McNairy; Obion; Shelby; Tipton; Weakley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values above 110. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Missouri Bootheel Missouri. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT Friday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
wcbi.com

Search efforts continue for 77 year old Alcorn County man

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Seventy-seven year old Wade Davis was last seen on June 22nd, walking his dog, Buddy, near his Rienzi home. Early Wednesday, Buddy was found and returned to family members. Buddy is doing well and the discovery of Davis’ dog has given family, and search crews renewed hope.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Litter battle continues in DeSoto County

Laughter shows supervisors latest photos of litter problems on county roads. DeSoto County continues to struggle with litter, as County Director of Environmental Services/Parks and Greenways Ray Laughter showed Supervisors during Tuesday’s regular meeting. Laughter showed Supervisors photographic evidence of what his department is finding along county roads recently....
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

2 dead in double shooting at Marshall County, MS gas station

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WREG)— Two men have been shot at a gas station in Marshall County, Mississippi on Highway 72, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Officers said the shooting happened at the M&W Quick Stop just after 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at 1048 US 72 in Lamar, Mississippi. According to the sheriff’s office, […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Missing man's dog found in Alcorn County

JACINTO, Miss. (WTVA) - The dog last seen with a missing Alcorn County man returned home Wednesday morning, July 6. According to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office, the dog named Buddy is back with the family of Wade Davis. Davis was out walking his dog on June 22 when...
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
styleblueprint.com

Refuel at Mississippi’s 12 “Gas Station Gourmet” Hotspots

We understand that elevated fuel costs can make a trip to the gas station a painful experience. But on some visits, you might just find something else inside the station to dull the pain a bit — great food! While the wall of jerky and the robotic brisket-ordering system at Buc-ee’s (a gas station complex that can be seen from the International Space Station) might be impressive, we prefer smaller, down-home service stations when we’re hunting for tasty food.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Update - Westbound lanes reopened after semi-truck fire near Myrtle

MYRTLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Update - Lanes of traffic on I-22 near Myrtle are now reopened. The westbound lanes of traffic were impacted due to the fire of an 18-wheeler. Both lanes were originally shut down due to a semi-truck fire; however, one lane reopened at approximately at 11:20 a.m.
desotocountynews.com

$50,000 Powerball Ticket Purchased in Mississippi

Independence Day became payday for one lucky Mississippi Lottery player who won $50,000 on a Powerball® ticket in the Monday, July 4, drawing. The player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Monday night’s drawing were: 15-16-24-31-56 with a Powerball of...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Bond Denied for Man Charged With Felony Stalking of Oxford Mayor

A Lafayette County Circuit Court judge denied bond Wednesday for a man charged with stalking Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill. Matthew Reardon was arrested on June 28 by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and charged with aggravated stalking. During a first appearance hearing last week, he was initially granted a $10,000...
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

More than 3,000 added virus cases over holiday weekend

Another indication that COVID-19 remains a health threat in Mississippi comes in the latest update on cases from the Mississippi State Department of Health, which Tuesday reported an additional 3,240 cases of the virus over the Independence Day holiday weekend. That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Mississippi...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo therapist dives deeper into what causes mass shootings

WTVA'S reporter Jake White interviews therapist Trey Hill on Highland Park mass shooting. Tupelo counselor gives insight on 'epidemic of gun violence'. WTVA'S reporter Jake White interviews Trey Hill, a counselor at The Wellness and Counseling Center of Tupelo, about what could be behind the Highland Park shooter's motives.
TUPELO, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police: After reportedly stealing gold chain worth $10,000, Mississippi man arrested 5 months later for stealing chain worth $1,500

A Mississippi man faces felony shoplifting charges after he reportedly stole a gold chain worth more than $1,500. Tupelo Police report that Landon Gage Freeman, 21, of Knight Drive, Saltillo, was charged with felony shoplifting after an employee of a Tupelo department store noticed a white male attempting to shoplift the gold chain.
TUPELO, MS
actionnews5.com

Details surface of inmate fight at Hardeman County Correctional Facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re learning new details of a fight between inmates at the Hardeman County Correctional Facility from June 11. Calls came to the newsroom from friends and family members of inmates, concerned for safety, and over the weekend CoreCivic, the company that owns and operates the private prison, confirmed the fight.
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

Amid sweltering heat, a Mid-South animal shelter is asking for help to buy A/C unit for their kennel, which lacks one

SENATOBIA, Miss — A Mid-South animal shelter needs help purchasing an air conditioning unit for one of their buildings, and they're asking for donations from the community. The Senatobia-Tate County Animal Shelter said Tuesday that they need as much as $15,000 to purchase a system, and said many of their animals are suffering amid record heat.
SENATOBIA, MS

