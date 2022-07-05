ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, TN

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Carroll, Crockett, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Haywood, Henry, Lake by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 02:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Christian, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 16:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Target Area: Christian; Hopkins; Muhlenberg; Todd Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Muhlenberg, northern Christian, southeastern Hopkins and northeastern Todd Counties through 445 PM CDT At 414 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles east of Dunmor to Weir to 6 miles southeast of Nortonville to 6 miles southeast of Dawson Springs. Movement was south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Dunmor around 420 PM CDT. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 92 and 104. Pennyrile Parkway between Mile Markers 19 and 34. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Scott, Stoddard by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Target Area: Bollinger; Cape Girardeau; Scott; Stoddard A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Bollinger, west central Scott, north central Stoddard and southwestern Cape Girardeau Counties through 430 PM CDT At 406 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Marble Hill. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Leopold around 420 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Bollinger Mill State Historic Site and Burfordville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
WREG

Excessive Heat Warning issued for entire Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the entire News Channel 3 viewing area as temperatures reach triple digits. The alert will be active until Saturday at midnight. Brutally hot weather is here to stay for the rest of the weekdays as heat warnings will continue through Friday. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mill Creek residents suffering in extreme heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tenants at one Whitehaven apartment complex said they’re melting in these sweltering temperatures because the air conditioning in their units is out. They told WREG they’ve tried to get help from property management, but no fix has come for the people at the Mill Creek apartments. Now, they’re calling it a safety […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fire at Shelby County home one of several fires in 8 hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A family escaped an early morning fire in southeast Shelby County which fire officials say was one of several fires they battled in a span of eight hours. It happened Wednesday morning at a home on Saddlehorn Cove. Rita Bell said after waking up to a funny smell, she got a call from […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

MLGW temporarily halts disconnections due to extreme heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MGLW will suspend disconnections for residential services on Wednesday due to extreme temperatures, the company says. The heat is expected to reach dangerous levels for Memphis and much of the Mid-South, which has prompted an Excessive Heat Warning. Heat index values are expected to soar between...
MEMPHIS, TN
kbsi23.com

Several arrests made in Dyersburg over July 4 weekend

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – The week encompassing the July 4 holiday was a busy one for the Dyersburg Police Department. During the period of Thursday, June 30, through Monday morning, July 5, the Dyersburg Police Department responded to 575 calls for service and made 42 arrests. Those arrested include:
WREG

Crash leaves I-55 bridge into Memphis blocked

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic is at a standstill Thursday morning on the Interstate 55 bridge heading into Memphis from Arkansas. The southbound lanes are blocked as TDOT tries to tow a tractor-trailer to the Memphis side of the bridge. Take the I-40 bridge this morning to save time.
MEMPHIS, TN
chattanoogacw.com

VIDEO: Crowd disperses after fireworks malfunction in Tennessee

SALTILLO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Video obtained by FOX 17 News shows a crowd dispersing after fireworks malfunction during a July 4th celebration in Hardin County. Sources tell us no one was injured, but a vehicle received some damage. Watch the video below, courtesy Chasity Weatherly. Get reports like this...
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
WREG

2 dead in double shooting at Marshall County, MS gas station

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WREG)— Two men have been shot at a gas station in Marshall County, Mississippi on Highway 72, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Officers said the shooting happened at the M&W Quick Stop just after 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at 1048 US 72 in Lamar, Mississippi. According to the sheriff’s office, […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
WREG

Memphis auto dealers ask for state to help end tag ‘crisis’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis auto dealers are asking the state to step in to help with a backlog of license tag applications in Shelby County, saying the problem has become a “crisis.” WREG spoke to one county commissioner says it may be time for the state to take over. The Greater Memphis Automobile Dealers Association […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

City of Memphis opens cooling center, MLGW not disconnecting services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Due to the high heat index extending into the evening, the City of Memphis is opening a cooling center Tuesday to help residents escape the scorching heat. The cooling center will open at the J.K. Lewis Senior Center, located at 1199 North Parkway, between 4 p.m....
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shelby County Clerk addresses license plate delays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Who’s to blame for a huge backlog of license plate applications in Shelby County?. Tuesday, Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert laid out what she says are problems in her own office. Halbert’s revelations come just weeks after Shelby County leaders voted to send hundreds of...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Kait 8

Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash south of Blytheville. Sometime after 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 4, police were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash on Highway 61 south of Blytheville. Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said four people were in the car when it...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
WREG

Disabled vehicle causing delays on 240 South Loop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A disabled vehicle is causing delays for drivers on the southern loop of Interstate 240 on Tuesday. Cars are backed up down the highway and congestion continues to grow. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route if possible at this time.
MEMPHIS, TN

