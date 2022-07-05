Severe Weather Statement issued for Jeff Davis, Reeves by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 16:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Culberson; Jeff Davis; Reeves FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT/6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL CULBERSON, NORTH CENTRAL JEFF DAVIS AND SOUTHWESTERN REEVES COUNTIES At 435 PM CDT /335 PM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kent and Buffalo Trail Scout Camp. This includes the following streams and drainages Ninemile Draw, Canyon Creek, Cherry Creek, Toyah Creek and Madera Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

CULBERSON COUNTY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO