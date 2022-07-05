Heat Advisory issued for Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 16:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bullitt; Nelson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Nelson and central Bullitt Counties through 530 PM EDT At 502 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Shepherdsville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Bullitt and north central Nelson Counties, including the following locations Ridgetop, Bardstown Junction, Hobbs, Deatsville, Cedar Grove, Belmont, Lotus, Pitts Point, Samuels and Brownington. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
