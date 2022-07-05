ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Ferrari-Carano chef shares tips on making a summery, Italian-style brunch at home

By DIANE PETERSON THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e7jgW_0gVZPNBB00

When people think of Ferrari-Carano Vineyards & Winery, they often picture the 5-acre Estate Winery Garden, home to more than 2,000 plant varieties, or the postcard-perfect views of the sunset over the vineyards and Italian cypress trees.

But Ferrari-Carano is also known for premium red wines grown and produced at its high-elevaton PreVail Mountain Winery above Alexander Valley and its renowned whites such as the fumé blanc, crafted at the estate winery in the Dry Creek Valley.

Acquired two years ago by Foley Family Wines, the winery has recently hit the refresh button. Part of its new look is the hiring in November of Estate Chef Tim Vallery, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America at Hyde Park. who has deep roots in the Sonoma County food world.

“This is what I always wanted in a job,” Vallery said while giving a tour of the Villa Fiore guest experience center, which is undergoing a remodel. “The potential here is amazing.”

Once his new kitchen next to the Sycamore Grove is renovated, Vallery hopes to expand the hospitality program with an array of new offerings. Plans include food and wine pairings served outdoors in the grove and upscale grazing boxes served in the pergolas around the fountain as well as in the estate garden.

While waiting for the new kitchen, Vallery and his crew are serving a cheese and charcuterie pairing with the daily wine tastings and an Italian-style brunch, La Colazione Italian, each Sunday in the Sycamore Grove.

“It’s a wine experience with four wines and five entree options,” Vallery said of the brunch and wine experience. “It’s been fun to utilize the garden as much as we can.”

Brunch entrees are hearty and range from Prosciutto Benedict to a Croque Madame, both served with Roasted Potatoes and an Estate Garden Salad.

The brunch starts with a welcome wine such as a rosé and a savory bite, an amuse-bouche, then ends with a sweet bite, often served with a dessert wine.

As an amuse-bouche, the chef has been making Strawberry Gazpacho with the fresh, ripe strawberries from the estate’s culinary garden.

“It’s a fun dish I’ve been doing for years,” he said. “And it’s very easy to make. It’s just rosé, strawberries, cabernet vinegar, salt, black pepper and a spice blend ... to add a little hint of heat.”

One of the more popular brunch entrees is Yanni’s Italian Sausage Strata, showcasing the local sausage from Yanni’s and the local Estero Gold Cheese from Valley Ford Cheese & Creamery.

“It’s like a savory bread pudding,” Vallery said. “We have the roasted vegetables, sausage and bread ready, then make them to order. But if you make them at home, you can let everything soak together overnight.”

As a sweet finale, Vallery likes to serve a Volo Chocolate Panna Cotta, made with the local chocolate from Healdsburg chocolatiers Jeff and Susan Mall, topped with a fruit puree and whipped cream.

“We also offer a Fleur Sauvage pairing with our Reserve Tasting,” he said. “(Windsor Chocolatier) Robert Nieto and I tasted through the chocolates and came up with the pairings.”

Vallery oversees the food and wine pairings for two other wineries owned by Foley Familiy Wines: Foley Sonoma (the former Stryker Sonoma Winery) in the Alexander Valley and Banshee Wines in downtown Healdsburg.

For his latest new job, Vallery has a 20-mile commute to work at the bucolic upper end of the Dry Creek Valley. He lives in Windsor with his wife, Jess Vallery, the direct-to-consumer manager at Trione Vineyards and Winery in Geyserville.

A native of Stockton, Vallery went to San Joaquin Delta College, then moved to Davis and started washing dishes and cooking at Caffe Italia. He really got fired up about cooking at the craft brewery Sudwerk Brewing Co., also in Davis.

After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America at Hyde Park, New York, he started working at Mosaic restaurant at the former Hilton Round Barn in Santa Rosa in 1999, then served as opening sous chef in 2002 at La Brasserie de la Mer at the Hyatt Santa Rosa in Railroad Square.

In 2004, he started working at the Santa Rosa Golf and Country Club, then launched his own catering company in Healdsburg in 2008, which he still runs on a limited basis. A bicycle enthusiast, he named his catering company Peloton after the bike riding group that manage to ride faster because they ride together.

“I was busy before COVID, then everything shut down,” he said. “After COVID hit, I worked at Coyote Sonoma restaurant in Healdsburg.”

With help from his culinary team — chefs James Molina and Kevin Gill — Vallery enjoys serving Wine Country cuisine that is seasonal and fresh and highlights the simple flavors of locally grown, locally sourced ingredients.

For the future, the chef is excited about firing up the estate’s outdoor Mugnaini oven, which he took for a test drive during a Ferrari-Carano club member party this spring with wood-fired pizza and live music.

“Ferrari-Carano already has so much of a draw,” Vallery said. “I’m looking forward to doing more pizza someday.”

Vallery has been making this fun, refreshing soup for many years and has served it often at the Taste of Sonoma. It’s currently on the summer brunch menu at Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery.

Strawberry-Rosé Gazpacho

Makes 2 quarts

1½ pounds strawberries, washed and stems removed

1½ cup Ferrari-Carano Rosé (or rosé of your choice)

1 cup Basi-Mint Simple Syrup (recipe follows)

¼ cup cabernet vinegar

1 teaspoon black pepper, freshly ground

Pinch kosher salt

1 teaspoon barbecue spice rub (of your choice)

1 cup Bellwether Farms Crème Fraîche

Combine all ingredients except crème fraîche in a Vitamix blender. Blend until puree is smooth. Chill until ready to use. Portion soup and top with crème fraîche.

Basil-Mint Simple Syrup

Makes 2 cups

1 cup sugar

½ cup Ferrari-Carano Rosé (or rosé of your choice)

½ cup water

1 teaspoon black peppercorns

1 bay leaf

1 bunch mint

1 bunch basil

Combine sugar, rosé, water, peppercorns and bay leaf in a stainless-steel pot. On medium heat, simmer until sugar is melted. Reduce heat and let the mixture cook for 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from heat and add the basil and mint. Let steep for 2 hours. Strain through a fine-mesh strainer and reserve.

This strata is an easy brunch casserole that needs to be assembled the night before to allow the bread to soak in the custard. Yanni’s Sausage is available at Big John’s Market in Healdsburg and at Oliver’s Markets throughout the county.

Yanni’s Italian Sausage Strata

Serves 8-10

Olive oil, as needed

16 ounces Yanni’s Italian Sausage, cut into ¼-inch half wheels

2 yellow onions, medium-size, peeled and cut into ¾-inch-thick wheels

3 yellow squash, cut in ½-inch-thick half wheels

3 zucchini, cut in ½-inch-thick half wheels

16 farm eggs, lightly whisked

1 cup heavy cream (preferably Clover Stornetta)

Kosher salt, to taste

Black pepper, freshly ground, to taste

12 slices sourdough bread, crusts removed, cut into 1-inch cubes (preferably Costeaux Bakery bread)

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, room temperature

2 cups Valley Ford Estero Gold Cheese, grated

1 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped

Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a stainless-steel saute pan. Pan sear the cut sausage and set aside.

For the onion, preheat a stainless-steel, ovenproof saute pan in a 450-degree oven for 15 to 20 minutes. Season the onion slices with salt and pepper. Add a tablespoon of olive in the heated pan, place the onions in the pan and put in the oven for 10 minutes. Flip the onions and continue to cook until well-caramelized, about another 10 minutes. Cut the caramelized onions into ½-inch pieces.

Pan sear the cut squash and zucchini, seasoning with salt and pepper. Add the cream to the whisked eggs and generously season with salt and pepper. Evenly spread the butter over the surface of a 9-inch-by-12-inch ovenproof dish. Evenly spread the diced bread, sausage, squash, zucchini, thyme, caramelized onion and 1 cup of the grated Estero Gold cheese in the buttered dish. Add the egg mixture, let the mixture sit for 10 minutes, then gently stir to make sure all ingredients are evenly distributed. Cover with plastic and let rest in the refrigerator for at least 8 hours.

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Remove the strata from the refrigerator and let come to room temperature. Evenly sprinkle the remaining 1 cup grated cheese over the strata and bake until it is lightly puffed and the center is not jiggly, about 40 to 45 minutes.

Volo Chocolate is available at Big John’s Market in Healdsburg and Oliver’s Markets throughout the county. The Organic Strawberry Puree needs to be made 24 hours in advance.

Volo Chocolate Panna Cotta with Organic Strawberry Puree and Sweetened Whipped Cream

Makes 16 4-ounce servings

5½ cups heavy whipping cream (preferably Clover Stornetta)

3¼ teaspoons powdered gelatin

6 tablespoons granulated sugar

Pinch kosher salt

15 ounces Volo Dark Chocolate, finely chopped

Organic Strawberry Puree (recipe follows)

Sweetened Whipped Cream (recipe follows)

Pour 1½ cups of cream into a small heatproof bowl, sprinkle the gelatin over it and let stand until softened, about 20 minutes. Place the bowl on a double boiler, stirring occasionally until the gelatin is completely melted. Use a stick blender if necessary to completely dissolve the gelatin.

Meanwhile, in a saucepan over medium heat, bring the remaining cream, sugar and salt just to a boil. Immediately remove the pan from the heat, add the chocolate and whisk until smooth. Add the gelatin mixture to the chocolate mixture and stir until well-blended. Pour through a fine-mesh strainer. Working quickly (so the chocolate mixture doesn’t cool too much), portion into a cup, jar or dish. Be sure to divide the mixture evenly. Loosely cover the panna cotta and chill until properly set. Chill for at least 3 hours.

To serve: Top with a spoonful of Organic Strawberry Puree and a dollop of Sweetened Whipped Cream.

Organic Strawberry Puree

1 pound organic strawberries, cleaned, hulled and cut into 4 to 6 wedges each

3 ounces granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch kosher salt

Pinch black pepper, freshly ground

1 tablespoon basil, chiffonaded

Thoroughly combine all ingredients; let mixture rest 24 hours. Add all ingredients into a Vitamix blender and puree until smooth. Reserve in refrigerator until ready to use.

Sweetened Whipped Cream

2 cups heavy whipping cream (preferably Clover Stornetta)

⅓ cup powdered sugar, sifted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Whisk cream with other ingredients until soft peaks form. Reserve in refrigerator until ready to use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fPkMH_0gVZPNBB00

Diane Peterson

Features, The Press Democrat

I’m interested in the home kitchen, from sheet-pan suppers to the latest food trends. Food encompasses the world, its many cultures, languages and history. It is both essential and sensual. I also have my fingers on the pulse of classical music in Sonoma County, from student mariachi bands to jazz crossover and symphonic sounds. It’s all a rich gumbo, redolent of the many cultures that make up our country and the world.

Comments / 0

Related
sonomamag.com

An Insider’s Guide to Sonoma’s Epic Food Truck Scene

Lila Mathia runs a tight ship, or in her case, a 25-foot food truck. Her mobile business, Lila’s Streetside Eats, is currently parked, as it often is, in front of Parliament Brewing Company in Rohnert Park. She has less than one hour to finish baking her hand pies, warm the pulled pork for nachos, and make sure the hot pastrami Reuben dip is nice and gooey. Hungry beer drinkers are already knocking on the truck window asking when the food will be ready.
SONOMA, CA
sonomamag.com

Peek Inside the Refreshed Nick’s Cove Restaurant and Cottages

Local seaside destination Nick’s Cove has received a face-lift but it’s so subtle you barely notice it. And that’s a good thing. As you pull off Highway 1 in West Marin, the Marshall restaurant and cottages look the same: still charming and with stunning views of Tomales Bay. But on the inside, the nostalgia-laden property is sporting a new, updated look just in time for high season on the Northern California coast.
MARSHALL, CA
sonomamag.com

6 Sonoma Restaurants to Try Right Now

From plant-based dishes to crave-worthy Mexican eats to the most perfect burger in Sonoma County, here’s what to eat this summer. Click through the above gallery for a peek inside the restaurants and best bets. Little Saint. Healdsburg. As chef de cuisine of the much-anticipated Little Saint cafe and...
SONOMA, CA
sonomamag.com

Famed Everett & Jones BBQ Opens Location in Sonoma County

The grill is seasoned, the ribs are smoked and the sauce is flowing at the new Everett & Jones Bar-B-Q, which opened Friday at Graton Resort & Casino in Rohnert Park. This is the first North Bay location for the nearly 50-year-old barbecue dynasty widely considered part of the “holy trinity” of Oakland’s celebrated African American barbecue culture, along with Flint’s and Jenkins’ Original Bar-B-Que.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sonoma County, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Food & Drinks
Sonoma County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Healdsburg, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
sftravel.com

Top 10 Things to Do in Sonoma County

Immerse yourself in all that California wine country has to offer in Sonoma County, just an hour north of San Francisco, and a world away from ordinary. With stunning natural beauty, world-class wines, delicious farm-to-fork food, charming small towns, and a dynamic arts scene, Sonoma County is the perfect addition to your trip to San Francisco. Here’s a quick list of the 10 best ways to discover your passion in Sonoma County.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Rohnert Park will rock your summer

The Friday night market continues celebrating the city's 60th birthday every week outside the Sonoma County Library. The farmer’s market booths are available from 5 to 8 p.m. July 8 is 80s night, so come dressed in your best 80s outfits for a chance to win prizes! Choppin’ Broccoli ‘80s music from 6 to 7 p.m. then Aqua Nett ‘80s Hair Band with Spandex from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
localemagazine.com

Private Hunting Club, Wing & Barrel Ranch, Offers an Extraordinary Experience in the Historic City of Sonoma

Hunting, Fishing and Other Activities Are Offered at This Exclusive Club. Experiencing the great outdoors in California usually means sleeping bags, flashlights and hot dogs. I cherish the memories I’ve made gathering around campfires and swapping stories with friends while drinking out of red cups, but I’ve always wished for something more—more sophisticated, more elevated. Switching out a plastic red cup for a wine glass, hot dogs for fine dining and flashlights for twinkling cafe lights, Wing & Barrel Ranch offered the solution to this desire at their private and exclusive shooting club in Sonoma. Wing & Barrel Ranch Sonoma.
SONOMA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yanni
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Cloud Farm near Cotati was a 1960s, 1970s haven for lesbians and activists

It’s empty now, but the unassuming plot of land along Petaluma Hill Road just outside of Cotati used to be a fun gathering spot where Volkswagen buses were repaired and women flew through the air as they aerial danced with colorful silk ribbons. Poetry and songs were written here and live music was played for eager audiences made up of friends.
COTATI, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Take a trip in time at the Petaluma Historical Library

Have you ever contemplated time travel: wondering what a place you love looked like in the days before automobiles and paved streets, dreamily sifting through old postcards and wishing they could come to life?. “History,” begins the Petalumans of Yesteryear’s section on the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum’s website, “isn’t...
PETALUMA, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Sonoma County Gazette Pet of the Month: Meet Mojo

Likes: Sleeping in laps. At least seven times a day. Watching the many birds at the feeds in the front and back yards. I would like to nominate my cat, Mojo, for pet of the month in the Gazette. When I was a volunteer at the Humane Society I found...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Sonoma County Farmer’s Market report: Get your zucchini recipes ready!

July is the month we feel patriotic, thinking of red, white and blue; just loving being a down home American! Nothing says America more than farmers, mom and pop businesses and well of course, farmers' markets. If you're a farmers market junkie you know that July is the month when the aisles are full of brightly colored vegetables and the smell of sweet fruit. You'll find that the markets are bubbling with activity each week. In Sonoma County you can find a market every day of the week except Mondays.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sous Chef#Cream Cheese#Food And Wine#Powdered Sugar#Organic Chocolate#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Italian#Foley Family Wines
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Construction starts on 90 affordable apartments in Napa

Construction is getting started on 90 affordable-housing units in two northeast Napa projects. The projects, located on 4 acres at 3700 and 3710 Valle Verde Drive, include the revamping and expanding of a shuttered assisted-housing site plus the building of apartments. Heritage House, which was built in 1988 and closed in 2004, is being converted into 66 apartments — 58 studio and eight one-bedroom units. On vacant adjoining land, the 24-unit Valle Verde Apartments project will have 12 with one bedroom, six with two bedrooms and six with three bedrooms.
NAPA, CA
sftravel.com

Classic Two-Day Road Trip from San Francisco to the Sonoma County Coast

Explore more than 50 miles of dramatic Pacific coastline along Sonoma County’s western border by taking a road trip on iconic California Highway 1. Slow down to discover nature, enjoy outdoor activities, and just breathe in the fresh salty air. Witness views that will take your breath away. Located just an hour’s drive north of San Francisco, the Sonoma County coastline offers sandy beaches that beckon to be strolled upon, rocky cliffs that beg to be photographed, and hidden treasure cafés and lodgings just waiting to be discovered.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
napavalleylifemagazine.com

ABIDE NAPA — More Than Medicinal

Story By: Charlene Peters / Photos Courtesy of Abide. ABIDE ABUZZ WITH RETAIL CERTIFICATION FOR ADULT-USE CANNABIS PRODUCTS. Abide Napa has taken the medicinal cannabis market in downtown Napa to an elevated level. It is the first dispensary in the county with retail certification to offer adult-use cannabis products. Adding this amenity to the city aligns with the growing, hip destination scene, but the success of a recreational use dispensary is, to be blunt, that cannabis products require qualified cannabis sommeliers.
NAPA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Marin County artisan cheesemaker faces end to lease for water buffalo ranch

With 12 years of her artisan Italian cheese brand at stake, the clock ticks on Audrey Hitchcock’s search for a new home. A self-proclaimed “outsider” in the dairy world, Hitchcock held a decade-long lease on 25 acres of rolling hills in rural western Marin County where she operates Ramini Mozzarella. She’s making her craft water buffalo cheese, including ricotta and stracciatella, but her lease expired in 2020. Now, she’s on her second, year-long extension, which ends Oct. 31.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Is Roseland’s “NeighborWood” becoming a scary place?

“It looks like a bomb hit here!” exclaimed Doug, a longtime Roseland resident volunteering to help clean up the Roseland NeighborWood on Saturday, June 11. He and other local volunteers had responded to the city of Santa Rosa's call for helpers to come to Southwest Community Park on the southern edge of Roseland for a “community cleanup” event. Put on by the city once a month in a different park in the city; this was the first time in local memory that the city staff had come out to Roseland.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Fireworks Damage Santa Rosa Muffler Shop

The roof of a Santa Rosa muffler shop was damaged by fireworks. On Monday night, Santa Rosa fire fighters responded to reports of a fire at Johnny Franklin’s Muffler shop on Santa Rosa Avenue. Fire fighters attacked the fire from the outside while working to enter the building. The fire was contained to the roof and did not enter the attic or interior of the building. It was determined that the fire started due to the illegal use of fireworks. Several spent boxes of large mortar style fireworks were located directly behind the building in a parking lot. The boxes were within a few feet of the structure. All fireworks are illegal in the city of Santa Rosa. Damage is estimated to be $20,000.
SANTA ROSA, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
4K+
Followers
322
Post
721K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy