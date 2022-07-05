Serious Crash Reported On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

A car flipped on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5 on Freehold Road in Manalapan Township, initial reports said.

No other details were immediately available.

