Serious Crash Reported On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A third person has died as a result of a July 4th Weekend crash on Route 9, authorities said. The identities of all three victims were released on Wednesday, July 6. The driver of the Honda CR-V succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.
There was a shooting overnight in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 6 on Somerset Street in New Brunswick, initial reports said. The shooting victim purportedly walked into the emergency room shot to the thigh, an unconfirmed report said.
A car rolled over on the Garden State Parkway, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6 near exit 117 north in Aberdeen Township, initial reports said. The right shoulder of the parkway was blocked. There was a second, unrelated crash on...
FRANKLINVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Gloucester County involving a pedestrian. It happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday along the northbound lanes of Route 55 in Franklinville. The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person is dead after a boat struck another vessel on the Magothy River and kept going on Sunday, according to authorities.
Laura Slattery, 63, of Pasadena died of her injuries. An adult male who was also a passenger on the boat was also injured during the collision. His condition is currently unknown at this time.
Maryland Natural Resources officers are looking for the operator of a boat who struck the vessel, authorities say.
The collision occurred around 10 p.m., police said.
The operator was navigating a 25-foot-long “white center console vessel,” according to authorities.
That person fled the area and was last seen entering Deep Creek in Cape St Claire, Maryland, police said.
Anyone with information about the boat collision or the operator of the boat that fled the area should call 410-260-8888.
Two teenagers were injured when the ATV they were riding collided with a sedan in the Lehigh Valley, authorities said. The crash happened on Mountain Road and Ashfield Road in Washington Township (Lehigh County) Tuesday, June 28, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said. A 13-year-old drove the all-terrain vehicle,...
A 20-year-old woman from Monmouth County was tased and arrested on Staten Island after barricading herself in a car with a box cutter, the Staten Island Advance reports. Diana Prokopenko, of Freehold, was on the side of Korean War Veterans Parkway in Huguenot on Wednesday, July 6 when she menaced police, the outlet said, citing an NYPD spokesman.
A man was killed after a crash at a Long Island intersection. It happened around 5:20 a.m. Thursday, July 7 in Hauppauge. The man was driving a 2011 Buick northbound on Wheeler Road when his vehicle collided with a 2016 Mazda sedan at the intersection with Motor Parkway, Suffolk County Police said.
Two men have been charged in connection with a double-shooting in Camden County, authorities said. Tyron Cooper, 34, of Willingboro was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Acting Police Chief Phil Olivo. Marcus Johnson, 29, was charged with weapons...
A leader of a protest movement to "restore freedom" has been charged by Maryland State Police after organizing a convoy that stopped traffic in Gaithersburg on Independence Day, authorities say. David "Santa" Ridell, 57, was arrested after acting as an alleged leader of a truck convoy that stopped traffic on...
Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash in Northern Westchester. It happened at approximately 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, on Crompond Road and Lafayette Avenue in the town of Cortlandt. When police arrrived, Peekskill Emergency Medical Services was already on scene rendering aid to the pedestrian who was struck...
Officials have identified the young woman killed in an early morning vehicle crash in Suitland, authorities say. Shanya Hoover, 20, was killed in a two-vehicle collision on the 3500 block of Regency Parkway around 1:30 a.m., Thursday, July 7, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. Initial investigation revealed...
The search continued for a young Rockland teen who went missing late last month. Bryanah Etienne, a 14-year-old from Monsey, is about 5-foot-3 and roughly 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, said police in Spring Valley, which is near the New Jersey border. The region has quick access...
A 22-year-old Maryland man arrested four times since March was released each time, only to commit similar crimes again and again, according to authorities, court documents and news reports. Lorenzo Day, of Upper Marlboro, was being held without bond for his latest crime alongside Washington DC's David Zanders, 20: An...
An arson suspect is at large in Maryland after allegedly setting a Jeep used to deliver mail on fire at an auto service station, state officials announced. At approximately 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, first responders from the LaVale Fire Department in Allegany County were dispatched to the LaVale Automotive Service on National Highway, where there was a reported vehicle on fire.
A motor vehicle stop in Atlantic City resulted in the arrest of a man wanted in Pennsylvania and the recovery of a handgun and drugs, authorities said. At 9:06 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, Officer Matthew Talavera conducted a motor vehicle stop in the 2000 block of Atlantic Avenue. During...
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Lakewood a short time ago. The accident happened approximately 7:25 PM at the intersection of Squankum Road and County Line Road. Hatzolah treated the patient on scene and then transported to JSUMC. Injuries are reportedly not life-threatening. This content, and any other...
A horn described as a historical artifact was stolen from a New Jersey locomotive during a public display, and a $2,000 reward is being offered for clues on the culprit. Morristown & Erie Railway’s horn was stolen while locomotive No. 19 was on public display in Whippany over the Fourth of July weekend, according to a Facebook post from the Tri-State Railway Historical Society.
A AAA worker was struck and killed by a car while helping a resident late Tuesday, July 5 in Maryland. Anthony Okozi, 69, of Upper Marlboro, was bringing fuel to a disabled driver in a Chevy Express van in the left shoulder of Route 50, when a black Jeep Cherokee swerved to avoid Okozi's car — parked behind the driver — around 11:15 p.m., Maryland State Police said.
