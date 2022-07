For Poughkeepsie resident Rosa Tisdale, getting across the city's main arterials, which have three lanes of one-way traffic, can be a daunting and dangerous task. “When you have to cross in like 10 seconds, that’s a quick 10 seconds," Tisdale said. "Those cars, they don’t be playing. When that light turns green, zoom, and you better not be in the way.”

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO