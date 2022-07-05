Arrest made in fatal Fort Smith collision

A wise man once told me that you can tell a lot about how well a person is doing by what they eat. When you are doing well, you can eat what you want, and one thing that defines a high priced budget is a great steak. You will pay a lot for a great steak, but you will also leave the restaurant with a satisfied feeling. Nothing beats a delicious steak, and that's why I only go to certain restaurants when I want a steak. Finding a great steak is not just confined to the steak itself, but also depends on how it's seasoned, prepared, and ultimately served.

