Arrest made in fatal Fort Smith collision
A driver who fled from a fatal collision Tuesday has been arrested, police reported Wednesday.
William Kyzer of Fort Smith died from injuries suffered in the collision, police reported.
Police said Dyllon Smith, 18, surrendered at the Sebastian County Jail about 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said the driver of a dark blue Chevrolet Tahoe left the scene about 12:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of S. R Street and Jenny Lind Road. The Tahoe was located Monday night, police reported.
