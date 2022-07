A 36-year-old man was convicted Thursday of a shooting at a father and son in an unprovoked gang challenge in Santa Ana. John Salgado was convicted of two counts each of attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and single counts each of carrying a loaded firearm in public, shooting at a vehicle, and a prohibited person owning ammunition and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, all felonies.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO