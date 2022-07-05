ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Governor Sisolak orders Nevada flags to half-staff in honor of Highland victims

By Stephanie Overton
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RpVK5_0gVZNqpy00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak ordered Tuesday that all flags of the United States and of the State of Nevada were to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and State public buildings and grounds.

This order will be held until sunset on July 9 in order to honor those killed and injured by a gunman at the Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

“As the country celebrated its independence, another community once again was senselessly attacked and lives were lost to gun violence,” said Governor Sisolak . “Kathy and I are heartbroken for the victims and their loved ones and we’re sending our support to the community. I’m committed to taking action to protect our future generations – we will not stand by as gun violence takes more lives and leaves more communities mourning.”

This executive order went along with President Biden’s directive to lower flags to half-staff at all federal government buildings.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 2

Related
2022 Election Expert

Nevada to vote on 2 ballot measures in 2022

As of July 6, 2022, 2 statewide ballot measures were certified for the ballot in Nevada in 2022. Description: Adds a new section to the Nevada Constitution that states, "Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by this State or any of its political subdivisions on account of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry or national origin."
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Clerks complete recount of Nevada Republican governor’s race

RENO, Nev. (AP) — County election officials wrapped up a two-day statewide recount of ballots in the Nevada GOP primary for governor Friday and the outcome did not appear to change in the state’s two most populous counties, showing second-place finisher Joey Gilbert losing to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in a crowded field.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
8 News Now

I-Team: Video shows horse slammed to ground in Nevada roundup

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team shows a wild horse being slammed to the ground. The video was filmed during the Buffalo Hills Complex Wild Horse Gather which began on July 1st at an area about 70 miles north of Reno. The Bureau of Land Management claims that 383 […]
RENO, NV
KDWN

Northern Nevada: September hearing set in kidnapping, killing of Fernley teen

FERNLEY, Nev. (AP) — A rural Nevada judge won’t decide until a hearing in September whether to proceed to trial in Lyon County on all the charges facing a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager in March. Public defenders for Troy Driver filed a motion last week to dismiss the first-degree murder charge in justice court in Fernley. They argue he can’t be tried on that charge in Lyon County because 18-year-old Naomi Irion was killed in neighboring Churchill County. Lyon County District Attorney Stephen Rye told Justice of the Peace Lori Matheus on Tuesday he disagrees. She set a Sept. 12 hearing to hear arguments at a preliminary hearing.
FERNLEY, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
KTNV 13 Action News

Nevada casinos awarded over $30 million in June

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Boyd Gaming Casino said they awarded more than $30 million dollars to players during the month of June. The announcement was made in a press release and noted that players won jackpots of $10,000 or more at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam’s Town, Cannery, California, Fremont, Main Street Station, and Jokers Wild.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nevada Day#Independence Day#Parade#Politics State#Politics Governor#Highland#The State Of Nevada#Nexstar Media Inc
thenevadaindependent.com

Big lie harassment continues to take its toll in Nevada

You may have missed the recent story on the resignation of Washoe County Registrar of Voters Deanna Spikula, who departed after 15 years on the job. Prior to her announcement, Spikula had taken a leave of absence after receiving threats at her office from promoters of baseless claims of voter fraud. The pressure faced by Spikula and other county registrars and clerks responsible for election security in Nevada has been intense and continues even as Donald Trump’s big lie continues to collapse in scandal.
NEVADA STATE
thestandardnewspaper.online

￼Wildfire contained on Arizona Strip

ARIZONA STRIP – The Antelope Valley wildfire burned just over 100 acres in the Arizona Strip in north Mohave County. The Bureau of Land Management said lightning sparked the fire on June 26 near Mt. Trumbull, about 65 miles south of St. George, Utah. The BLM reported the fire...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Discovery

This Summer, Lake Tahoe Will Get 100,000 Fish Back

But more than a century of pollution, overfishing, and non-native species invasion led to the disappearance of the fish, which are characterized by the red and orange slash marks under their mouths and purple/bluish hues along their flanks. This summer, however, Lake Tahoe’s crystal waters will be getting a boost,...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans to receive direct payments of up to $1,700 this month — see exact date

DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
MAINE STATE
8 News Now

3 years ago: Earthquake rattles Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three years ago today, a 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook the Las Vegas valley. It rattled nerves even though the epicenter was about 150 miles away. The quake came a day after the July 4, 2019, earthquake, which measured 6.4. Both were centered a few miles from Ridgecrest, California. The pair of quakes caused only minor damage in Las Vegas, but they cracked roads and caused some damage in California.
LAS VEGAS, NV
azbigmedia.com

Arizona No. 2 for largest house price appreciation

Arizona had the second largest house price appreciation among all states between the first quarters of 2021 and 2022 at 27.5%, with only Florida having a higher figure at 29.8%. The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) House Price Index report for the first quarter 2022 indicated all 50 states and...
PHOENIX, AZ
8 News Now

8 News Now

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy