ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven Independent

Velleca: Cox Case Reflects Need For Cop Culture Change

By Paul Bass
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vnc6B_0gVZNZ1j00
Paul Bass Photo John Velleca Tuesday at WNHH FM.

The mistreatment of Richard ​“Randy” Cox reflects two related problems with policing ​“culture” — and presents a chance to change it.

So argued retired New Haven Assistant Police Chief John Velleca.

Velleca, currently a criminal justice professor at Albertus Magnus College and sergeant-at-arms for the State Senate, spoke Tuesday on an episode of WNHH FM’s ​“Dateline New Haven” about how officers mishandled Cox’s case when a sudden stop on June 19 crashed his head against a wall inside a prisoner conveyance van and injured his neck and spine. Rather than directly seek medical treatment, officers at the police lock-up accused Cox of lying, demanded he stand up, placed him in a wheelchair, then dragged him across the floor into a cell. Cox is now paralyzed from the chest down and connected to a feeding tube and breathing tube in the hospital, as his case has sparked nationwide outrage.

“There was no value put on this guy’s life,” Velleca said of the incident, captured extensively on publicly-released videos.

The incident reflects how, nationally, ​“we have devalued Black and brown people,” Velleca argued. While the profession has worked on improivng the culture in other ways in recent years, ​“we haven’t made that change.”

It doesn’t matter that the officers in this case were Black and brown, Velleca said: ​“You can add as many Black and Brown officers as you want,” but if a poisoned culture remains in place, ​“eventually that culture is going to get you.” (Cox is Black.)

The second ​“culture” problem is specific to New Haven’s department, Velleca argued: A failure of supervisors to hold officers accountable for ​“blunders,” then a failure of top cops to hold the supervisors accountable. ​“We have great policies on paper. They’re not being followed,” he argued.

“That’s the culture taking over,” Velleca said of what happened at the detention center.

Five officers involved in the incident are currently on paid administrative leave. The state is currently investigating the incident to determine whether to bring criminal charges. The NHPD plans an internal investigation after that to determine whether to take disciplinary action.

Velleca predicted that ​“a few people” will lose their jobs because of the incident. He predicted the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) might end up looking at a pattern of cases in New Haven — this incident; a similar detention facility failure (with the same supervisor in charge) that ended with an inmate’s suicide; the repeated head punches delivered to an unarmed man with mental health problems during a call involving a rent dispute until a fellow officer intervened to save the arrestee (an incident the police deemed justifiable,” requiring no reexamination or retraining, with the attacking officer promoted to sergeant). If the DOJ concludes the NHPD has a ​“culture” problem, that could lead to negotiating a ​“consent decree” involving supervised department changes, Velleca said.

Meanwhile, he praised new city Police Chief Karl Jacobson for squarely acknowledging the department’s errors and publicly identifying the need to address structural problems raised by the incident. He agreed that the department should break a pattern in which ​“we discipline, we move on, we expect the problems to be corrected.”

The Board of Alders is scheduled to vote Tuesday night on Jacobson’s nomination to become police chief. Velleca said Jacobson’s experience in the department and his commitment to stay in the job will serve him well in tackling big challenges. ​“The revolving door” of police chiefs ​“kills us,” Velleca said.

Velleca also said the state, which handed over control of the 1 Union Ave. detention facility to the city in order to save money, should take it back. Corrections officers are better trained to handle problems that arise in lock-up he argued.

Click on the video to watch the full discussion with John Velleca on WNHH FM’s Dateline New Haven,” which also touched on the shooting of Jaylan Walker in Akron, Ohio.

Comments / 1

Related
New Haven Independent

U.S. Justice Department Watching Cox Case

As protesters prepare to march through New Haven to demand ​“justice for Randy” Cox, Connecticut U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said her office stands ready to help if needed. Avery made the comment in a statement released Wednesday, referring to the June 19 incident in which Richard...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

21 New Cops Graduate Academy With Charge To Respect Community

When Maxine Wright discovered her youngest son was afraid of cops, she decided to change that — by becoming a New Haven police officer. Wright is now ready to walk a beat, after she and 20 of fellow members of police academy Class XV graduated Wednesday at a ceremony attended by city and state officials, family members, and others in the police department.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

New Haven Police Announce New Prisoner Transportation Policies

Just one day after New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker swore in a new Police Chief Karl Jacobson, they both announced sweeping new policies in regard to how police will handle the transport of people in their custody. This comes just a few weeks after Richard ‘Randy’ Cox was left paralyzed...
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Shooting#Police Sergeant#City Police#Law Enforcement#New Haven#Albertus Magnus College#The State Senate#Wnhh Fm
Daily Voice

Bridgeport Gang Member Admits Role In 2019 Murder

A 20-year-old man has admitted to his role in a Fairfield County gang and the murder of a victim in 2019. Tyrone Moore, of Bridgeport, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, July 5, to one count of conspiracy to engage in a pattern of racketeering activity stemming from his involvement in the "East End gang," according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

Jacobson Confirmed As Police Chief

The Board of Alders voted unanimously to confirm Karl Jacobson to become the city’s next police chief, praising him for integrity, humility, and community connections — and calling him the leader needed at a time when ​“a healing has to take place between the community and the police department.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Hamden Man Arrested for Allegedly Mailing Dozens of Threatening Letters

A Hamden man was arrested Wednesday after being accused of sending dozens of threatening letters to journalists, judges and other public officials. The U.S. Department of Justice said 43-year-old Garrett Santillo was arrested on a federal criminal complaint. Court documents show that between March and June, Santillo mailed more than 100 letters containing threatening and hateful statements to public officials, as well as individuals in Connecticut and elsewhere.
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Advocates want hate crime charge in case of child pushed off bike in Deep River

DEEP RIVER, CT (WFSB) - Advocates called for a hate crime charge in a case of a biracial child who was pushed off a bicycle by a man in Deep River. Rev. Dr. Boise Kimber, president of the Connecticut State Missionary Baptist Convention, and the victim’s mother, Desiree Dominique, participated in a news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Deep River Town Hall.
DEEP RIVER, CT
WTNH

West Hartford schools go to court over mascot name changes

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The debate over the mascots of two West Hartford high schools is set to be held in court on Thursday. Last month, the West Hartford Board of Education approved a mascot change in their school to avoid offending Native Americans, but now, they are facing a lawsuit to stop the […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Cops, Neighbors Patrol Hill — Seeking Cops

“Did the lieutenant convince you?” Leslie Radcliffe called out to Tiemarcie Ramos, who’d walked past the Hill North police substation in search of his mother’s stolen garbage can. Ramos shrugged. Radcliffe wasn’t satisfied. Radcliffe, a Hill community activist, was helping the New Haven Police Department enlist...
New Haven Independent

HSC Graduate Dies After Fair Haven Shooting

A 17-year-old New Havener named John Tubac died on Thursday — four days after he was shot and injured in Fair Haven, and less than a month after he graduated from High School in the Community. City police spokesperson Scott Shumway announced Tubac’s death in an email press release...
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

MAYOR HOYDICK ANNOUNCES KEY POLICE PROMOTIONS

STRATFORD – Mayor Laura R. Hoydick and Police Chief Joseph McNeil have announced three promotions from within the ranks of the Stratford Police Department; Lieutenant Anthony Rhew is promoted to the rank of Captain, Sergeant James Lazaro is promoted to the rank of Lieutenant, and Officer David Sheehan is promoted to the rank of Sergeant.
STRATFORD, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

City Police Asking for Public Aid in Identifying Woman

Although there are limited details, Bridgeport Police Officer Aaron Lantz is asking the public to assist in identifying this female that was part of a recent social media post by the department. Typically, individuals posted are being sought as part of an investigation. If anyone can identify this female, they...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy