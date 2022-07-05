Machu Picchu: The trip of a lifetime and then some

PERU — I had wanted to see Machu Picchu in Peru for 30 years. It’s one of those places that seem so remote and so expensive to get there that it could never be a reality. But my husband surprised me with an anniversary present. He planned it as a girls’ trip for my sister and me to experience together.

Well-planned, the trip was with a tour group, complete with nine days of experiencing real life culture.

As the departure date approached, I decided this was something my 14-year-old daughter should experience with me. She had just taken her first year of Spanish in school and never really traveled outside the country.

So I added her to the trip and our duo became a trio. Originally scheduled for June 2-11, some unforeseen circumstances delayed my departure back home by a few cold and uncomfortable days.

Day one

The tour began in Lima in a district called Miraflores, with an amazing shopping plaza sitting on the side of a mountain overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The view was spectacular, and we ate while listening to the ocean and watching surfers ride the waves.

Later that afternoon, we met the people in our tour group with whom we’d experience everything together for the next eight days.

Our first adventure was to hop in taxis and travel to downtown Lima where we tasted street food, watched street dancers, and toured the area of beautiful architecture.

Day two

No dilly dallying on this vacation, we were up bright and early and off to the Lima airport to fly to Cusco, where we needed to acclimate to a higher altitude as Cusco sits at some 11,150 feet above sea level.

We were told to exercise caution, take things slowly, and that being out of breath with an increased heartbeat was normal. They told us to keep drinking water, let them know of any warning signs of altitude sickness such as headache, dizziness and nausea. And don’t drink the water. Only drink boiled or bottled water.

Once arrived in Cusco, we were off to explore the city and have lunch at an amazing place. Colorful food. Fresh food. Abundant food. It was delicious. But we soon learned that one’s metabolism slows down at higher altitudes, and much to my disappointment I could not eat all my food, feeling full on a small portion.

As we walked through Cusco, little old ladies were seen walking around with baby llamas and alpacas. Baby llamas are adorable and these women knew that. They offered to let us pet them, or hold them — for a fee, of course.

The people of Peru seem to love life and find many reasons to celebrate. Wherever we walked, there was music, preaching, political speeches, gatherings of large crowds, dancing, markets and eating.

Day three

Still in Cusco and acclimating to the altitude, we drove even higher to see the countryside. Stopping atop a mountain, we had the perfect overlook of Cusco beneath us. And alongside us overseeing the city was a 26-foot tall statue of Jesus Christ, Cristo Blanco, gifted to Cusco by the Arab-Palestinians.

Soon we were back on the tour van and traveling the countryside until we stopped at a farm full of llamas and alpacas. We swooned. We gushed. We selfied. And we fed them until we ran out of food. We also saw a wild chinchilla who sat atop a rock and let us take photos of him like a good muse.

Then it was back to the van to make our lunch appointment in a small village where we had been invited by a ladies community.

When we arrived they treated us like esteemed guests. Crossing over their threshold, they sprinkled us with flower petals and offered hand sanitizer. Greeting us in their native tongue of Quechua, none but our tour guide knew what they were saying, but it was obvious they loved having us there.

These women are known for weaving extravagant tapestries and clothing. They showed us how they sheared the alpacas and turned the wool into yarn, how they died it with different plants and weaved their amazing designs.

They were eager to learn about each of us individually and asked us to introduce ourselves, if we were married, had children, if we work and where we live. Of course everything had to be translated, but they were just as interested in us as we were with them.

When in Peru, you don’t just show up for a meal when invited. You must help. The rule is, “If you don’t work, you don’t eat.” So these ladies dressed us all in their beautifully colored and adorned countryside garments, complete with skirts, shawls and hats. They took us out to their barley field where they handed us a sickle and we each took turns harvesting the barley.

Once that was accomplished, they took us back to their hut and seated us for lunch. Everything they served was grown right there. Talk about farm-to-table fresh. First came a kind of corn chowder, then quinoa, a couple different kinds of potatoes, a corn cake, broccoli and some kind of beet/root mixture. It was delicious. And finally the piece de resistance arrived — a platter with a full-bodied roasted guinea pig.

Guinea pig is a culinary dish in Peru made only for special occasions. So I tried it. And although I can’t quite describe the flavor, perhaps the closest approximation is a cross between pork and rabbit. While glad I tried, it’s not something I’d do again either.

After lunch, we traveled to the train station to take a two-hour ride to the city of Machu Picchu/Aguas Calientes. We spent the night in order to get up early to ride and then walk up to the top of the mountain to see the Lost City of Machu Picchu.

Day four

This was the day I’d waited 30 years for. And while 7 a.m. is awfully early to catch a bus, that’s what we did, riding for some 30 minutes up a mountain on zigzagging roads until we reached the top.

It was early, it was raining, and it was foggy. But the mountain being located at the beginning of the Amazon was a beautiful sight to behold — even though most of it was surrounded by fog.

We entered and met up with the expert tour guide who started walking us up many flights of steep rocky steps that went this way and then that way. All of us aged 14 to 63 in our group were huffing and puffing and looked as if we’d run a marathon.

Of course the tour guide carried on as if it was just a normal day. This isn’t the place to be proud and act tough though. If you need to stop and catch your breath, you better do it. And don’t forget to hydrate. The altitude is a serious game changer when climbing steps.

We finally reached the spot where you can see the panoramic views. I turned around to behold it and it was beautiful.

But wait, three quarters of it is still covered in fog. But oh what a view.

But wait. Just wait. Patience would be our friend once the fog lifted.

At long last, the sun came out of the clouds, the rain stopped, and the fog cleared unveiling the beauty of Machu Picchu lying before us in all its glory.

The mighty feat of this place. The architectural and agricultural genius of this place. How had it remained “lost” and undiscovered for 300 years? It was glorious. I have no words to do it justice. All I can say is you just have to stand there and take it in. Silence is golden in this respect.

Two hours. That’s it. Two hours to walk through and photograph this wonder of the world. After 30 years of waiting it was over in two hours. But oh, I’ve been there, and my eyes have witnessed it. It was awesome.

So back down the mountain we went. Famished, we had a wonderful lunch before boarding the train back to Cusco.

Day five

Finally, a free day. And since I wasn’t feeling well for, I stayed in to recuperate while my daughter and sister went shopping and sightseeing.

Day six

Still not feeling well, we traveled on to our next destination. Puno, being about 13,000 feet above sea level and clear across the country close to Bolivia, has the highest lake in the world, Lake Titicaca. It took us about six hours by bus to arrive there, but what a multi-cultural and celebratory city. And freezing. Nighttime temps were in the 20s.

We walked around the town, shopped at the market and had a wonderful dinner.

Day seven

This was the second most anticipated day of the trip for me, the day to visit the ancient Aymara people who live in the middle of Lake Titicaca on man-made islands of reeds. We had a homestay planned for this night where we get to stay with a family, dine with them and experience a day in the life of our host family. I was fascinated about this and super excited.

However, when I woke up this particular morning, my throat was sore and I felt awful. I contemplated toughing it out. But because I would be a guest in a home and sleeping in such cold temperatures, I thought it best not to expose everyone to whatever this was making me feel so bad and possibly risk making myself worse. Especially since our host families didn’t have much medical care at their disposal.

The tour group leader decided it was best to test for Covid. And yep, I had it. Not only did I have it, but another member of our group did as well. This required the two of us to be separated from the group and isolated for seven days.

I was heartbroken that I wouldn’t be able to see the reed islands on Lake Titicaca, but it was also devastating to be isolated from everyone for seven days. The trip was supposed to be over the next day and I was stuck in Peru until a doctor would clear me for travel.

My sister and daughter traveled back to the states as planned, and I was quarantined in a hotel room in Puno until further notice. By myself, sick and isolated in a country where I barely spoke the language was a bit unnerving.

Days seven to 10

The hotel provided a modest menu of items I could order and meals were brought up to my room every day.

It was comical that I had tried to pack lightly for my nine-day trip that now had a no end in sight. So I hand-washed underwear and rewore clothing more times than I wanted.

The nights were extremely cold in my room, with only a small space heater clear across the room from the bed. It took wearing several layers, a beanie cap, my down jacket and using two alpaca blankets just to stay warm at night.

The shower was just a trickle of water and took about 10 minutes to get warm enough, but I was thankful to have one.

I spent my days watching comedians and love stories, wanting to laugh and keep a positive mindset during this lonely time. I struggled with not feeling well and wanting a warm bed and chicken soup. I wanted company.

But then Sunday finally came and I had slowly improved enough. And when the doctor came, he cleared me for travel. Hallelujah!

Now, to get home. That was another feat that took a small team to orchestrate.

Days 11-14

My husband is the real hero for dealing with the travel agent and pressing them to get me home. And although I was cleared to travel on Sunday afternoon, I couldn’t get a flight out of the country until Wednesday.

On Monday, I hired a private transport to drive me five hours to the nearest small airport to fly the rest of the way to Lima. I was finally able to fly out of Lima and back to the states at midnight on Tuesday, finally arriving home Wednesday afternoon.

It was surely the trip of a lifetime — and then some.