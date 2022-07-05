13-Year-Old Boy Caught Driving Around Dorchester With Loaded Gun

The loaded .380 Ruger seized from the 13-year-old Photo Credit: Boston Police Department

A 13-year-old boy is facing several charges after he was arrested for driving with a loaded gun on the night of July 4th, authorities said

Police were patrolling the area of 144 Columbia Road in Dorchester when they observed a vehicle that had the wrong registration information, Boston Police said.

When officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle failed to comply. When police eventually did stop the car and search the driver, they saw a firearm fall from his leg area.

The recovered gun was a .380 Ruger loaded with one round in the chamber and five rounds in the magazine, police said.

The 13-year-old is expected to appear in court on several charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, operation of a motor-vehicle without a license and refusal to stop for a police officer.

