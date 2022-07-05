Jerome Pierce retires after 45 years of service to the Town of Easton

Easton — On June 12, Jerome Pierce retired after 45 years of service to the Town of Easton. The town held a retirement party attended by co-workers and family members who joined the celebration. Mayor Robert Willey awarded a plaque commemorating Pierce’s time with the town. Don Richardson, town manager, showed the town’s appreciation by presenting a check for Pierce’s retirement.

Pierce, who started with the Town of Easton in 1977, has held several positions over the years, including concrete crew, concrete supervisor, maintenance crew, maintenance supervisor, snow plow driver and construction inspector.

“We will miss Jerome,” said Rick Van Emburgh, town engineer. “His co-workers and the entire Town of Easton community respected what he had to say and enjoyed being around him. Jerome and I may not be co-workers anymore, but I know we will always be friends.”