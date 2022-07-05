ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Former AEW Star Says They Felt "Unheard" In The Company

By ComicBook.com Staff
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Awesome Kong originally burst onto the All Elite Wrestling scene in grand fashion. The accomplished independent professional wrestler arrived in AEW at the company's inaugural event, AEW Double or Nothing (2019), as a surprise entrant in a four-way bout between herself, Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, and Kylie Rae. Kong was introduced...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

WWE's Bayley Reveals What Happened to the Bayley Buddies

WWE fans couldn't be more excited that Bayley is on the way back to WWE, and recent social media posts have teased that may happen sooner than later. While fans wait to see her back in a WWE ring, they can still get a kick out of her always entertaining social media game, and a perfect example of this in action is when Bayley revealed what happened to the Bayley Buddies that she slashed during her famous heel turn. This started when WWE tweeted a video of that moment and asked "Bayley Buddies: Where Are They Now?" And tagged Bayley, and her response was perfect.
WWE
Popculture

AEW's Jeff Hardy Arrested on Multiple Charges

Jeff Hardy has been arrested again. According to Marc Middleton of Wrestling Headlines, the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and former WWE star was arrested in Volusia County, Florida on Sunday night. He was booked on charges of Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years. As of this writing, Hardy is incarcerated at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona, Beach, Florida, and is scheduled to appear in court on June 14.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Dynamite Results – July 6, 2022

We’re back to the normal show this week and that could mean more than a few things. In this case it means that we are going to be seeing Jon Moxley defend the Interim World Title against Brody King, which should be a heck of a fight. Other than that, it is time to build towards Ring Of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor later this month. Let’s get to it.
ROCHESTER, NY
ComicBook

Former WWE Superstar Reveals She Was Scheduled To Be CM Punk's Manager

While CM Punk has largely operated as a lone wolf during his professional wrestling career, the AEW World Champion has had the occasional friend in his corner. During his time in Ring of Honor, Punk tagged with Colt Cabana as the Second City Saints. In WWE, he found himself in leadership roles for both the Straight Edge Society and the New Nexus. Towards the end of his run with World Wrestling Entertainment, Punk had Paul Heyman in his corner. In an alternate universe, Punk would've had a manager from the jump in WWE, and it would have been his girlfriend at the time.
WWE
ComicBook

Mattel Revealing new WWE Figures at San Diego Comic-Con

San Diego Comic-Con is making a comeback, and Mattel and WWE aren't about to miss out on all the fun. Today Mattel revealed that it will have a major presence at the show, the first appearance it's made at Comic-Con since 2019. There will be a number of big panels and reveals, including a Hall H Masters of the Universe 40th anniversary celebration panel, and one of the newly announced panels is the WWE Elite Squad Fan Panel, which will be hosted by Sam Roberts and Ciampa (via THR). They will be joined by the Mattel design team and superstars Cody Rhodes and Queen Zelina as well as a few surprise guests, and they will reveal some brand new figures and updated looks throughout the presentation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Turns Down Darby Allin Handshake After Dynamite

When “AEW Dynamite” went off the air on television, it was with Jon Moxley celebrating the fact that he had just successfully defended the AEW Interim World Championship against Brody King, but for fans in the arena, that was not the end of the show. FITE TV shared...
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News on Colt Cabana’s Status, AEW Stars Reportedly “Go To Bat” for Him

AEW reportedly planned to release Colt Cabana until wrestlers fought for him. As The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported back in late May, there have been rumors within AEW that Cabana’s absence was connected to his ex-best friend, AEW World Champion CM Punk. When Cabana signed a new AEW deal, which was encouraged by AEW Executive Vice Presidents and the current AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, The Observer reported that he was slated for the new ROH brand. The fact that Cabana worked ROH Supercard of Honor XV but had missed all of the AEW tapings after signing his new deal was also mentioned at the time.
WWE
ClutchPoints

The Pinnacle’s members are doing great in AEW without MJF

When MJF put together The Pinnacle, hand-selecting the duo of FTR to team up with himself, Sean Spears, and Wardlow, it was a shot to the bow of AEW‘s hierarchy. With The Elite in disarray and The Inner Circle running court as the unquestioned top faction in the promotion, MJF’s decision to turn on his odd-couple friendship with Chris Jericho was supposed to be a gamechanger, with the unit becoming the sort of belt-monopolizing entity that AEW never really had at one time. Sure, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega had some overlap in their title runs, with them even wrestling a match together as a trio with gold around each of their waists, but the ‘The Elite’ faction had long fallen apart, with “Hangman” Adam Page kicked out of the unit, and the backstage drama between the BTE squad and Cody Rhodes a story that will eventually be immortalized in a book, documentary, or even podcast.
WWE
PWMania

Road Dogg Says He Would “Love” to Work Backstage in AEW

Former WWE official “Road Dogg” Brian James discussed the possibility of working with AEW during an appearance on Chris Van Vliet’s Insight podcast. “I wanted to keep my relationship with (WWE) really good even if I went somewhere else to work. Which, I’d love to do that. I’d love to work with promo guys backstage at AEW because it’s just new talent — Well, half of them are NXT talent I’ve worked with in the past, but I would love to do something challenging, you know what I mean?”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes Promotes Starrcast Presentation

Cody Rhodes almost certainly won’t be at Starrcast V when the event comes to Nashville at the end of July, but his family, his former AEW colleagues, and the legacy of his father will be. Starrcast announced that several AEW stars will be attending the event for a good cause on behalf of “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes. Ricky Starks, Dark Order’s 10, Aaron Solo, QT Marshall, and his dog Buttercup are all on tap for the show. In addition, Rhodes’ sister Teil and his mother Michelle will be on hand to share some news regarding the Dusty Rhodes Foundation.
NASHVILLE, TN
ComicBook

wrestlinginc.com

Spoiler: Major Heel Turn On AEW Rampage, Full Results From Tapings

The 7/8 edition of “AEW Rampage” was taped Wednesday night from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY after the live telecast of 7/6 “Dynamite” went off the air. The big news coming out of the tapings is that ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham has turned heel, aligning himself with Tully Blanchard and The Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun). Brian Cage is also a part of the Tully Blanchard Enterprises stable.
ROCHESTER, NY
PWMania

Jim Ross Reacts to the 2022 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV Event

Jim Ross discussed the 2022 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV event on his podcast Grilling JR. “I thought that [Forbidden Door] was exceptional. It was long, that was maybe a negative for some people, but the talent worked their asses off and that, to me, is where it starts and ends. Great effort and preparation … We had a lot of show-stopping matches and a lot of matches where guys put on spots to raise their game. For example, the very unique Orange Cassidy, who is a gimmick guy, had a hell of a match with Will Ospreay, who’s a much better wrestler than is Orange Cassidy, but we saw Orange Cassidy could wrestle. He did the honors, he lost the match, so what? I just enjoyed the hell out of that show.”
WWE
ComicBook

