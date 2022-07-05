ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferne McCann makes her red carpet debut with fiancé Lorri Haines after announcing their engagement

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

She recently announced her engagement to beau Lorri Haines, just seven months after going public with the property developer.

And Ferne McCann put on a very leggy display on Tuesday as she hit the red-carpet with her new fiancé at the Thor: Love And Thunder premiere in London.

The 31-year-old TOWIE star looked gorgeous in a figure hugging white gown which hugged every inch of her fantastic figure - as she showed off her dazzling engagement ring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HwwUi_0gVZMhAs00
Mr & Mrs: Ferne McCann, 31, made her red carpet debut with fiancé Lorri Haines, also 31, at the Thor: Love and Thunder premiere in London on Tuesday 

The bejewelled frock featured ruched detailing as well as a key hole cut out at Ferne's svelte waist.

Opting for a glamorous palette of make-up the star wore her blonde tresses slicked back into a high ponytail.

Carrying the embellishment's colour story into her accessories, Ferne slipped her feet into silver heels and completed the look with a pair of dangling earrings as well as her sparkling new engagement ring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZhaXD_0gVZMhAs00
Gorgeous: Ferne looked gorgeous in a figure hugging white gown which hugged every inch of her fantastic figure
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kOyRd_0gVZMhAs00
Marriage: The couple announced their engagement just seven months after going public with the relationship 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a1mOx_0gVZMhAs00
Sparkler: Ferne showed off her stunning ring

Lorri cut a dapper figure in a wool suit which he layered over a crisp white shirt for the occasion.

Slipping his feet into suede moccasins the property developer wore his blonde locks slicked to one side.

The couple lovingly gazed at one another as they posed for photos before walking the red carpet hand in hand.

The fourth Thor film sees the hammer-wielding superhero go up against the villainous Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VkTRI_0gVZMhAs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nXbcV_0gVZMhAs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LwDpn_0gVZMhAs00
Perfection: The bejewelled frock featured ruched detailing as well as a key hole cut out at Ferne's svelte waist as she showed off her huge diamond engagement ring
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n0AR7_0gVZMhAs00
Smarty pants: Lorri cut a dapper figure in a wool suit which he layered over a crisp white shirt for the occasion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TVFEH_0gVZMhAs00
Loved up: The couple lovingly gazed at one another as they posed for photos before walking the red carpet hand in hand

Set in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, where Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has given up his superhero ways.

He enlists the help of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and other friends to help fight Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale).

It comes after Ferne shared the news with Instagram followers on Saturday afternoon, alongside a first look at her sparkling engagement ring.

Captioning a photo of herself and her new fiancé locked in an embrace, she wrote: 'So happily ever afters do exist. I cannot wait to do forever with you baby.'

Sharing a similar picture with his own followers, a delighted Lorri, also 31, added: 'She said yesssss.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zvjIs_0gVZMhAs00
Action:  The fourth Thor film sees the hammer-wielding superhero go up against the villainous Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale (right) 

The TV personality confirmed her romance with the businessman in January, shortly after the collapse of her six-month relationship with DJ and marketing manager Jack Padgett.

Speaking to the Sam & Billie podcast in May, Ferne admitted he had already changed the family dynamic of her ITVBe show, First Time Mum, and looked forward to viewers seeing her happy.

But she admitted that it was difficult introducing her daughter, Sunday, four, to Lorri as they also navigated having the cameras around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ou80z_0gVZMhAs00
New man: The TV personality confirmed her romance with the businessman in January, shortly after the collapse of her six-month relationship with DJ and marketing manager Jack Padgett

She said: 'Filming this series was a completely new experience for me. It was the first time I filmed with a partner in a relationship and that was a completely different dynamic.

'Going from being a single parent and Sunday having to manage that, I think people are going to love that about this series, seeing the dynamic between our family.

'It is hard, it's not straight forward introducing your child to your new partner and you want it to go right, then obviously there's cameras following you around.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VLf4M_0gVZMhAs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OhwJI_0gVZMhAs00
Happily ever after: Ferne announced her engagement in a cheeky Instagram snap 

