Frederick County, MD

Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing Minor Arrested At Hotel: Frederick County Sheriff

By Zak Failla
 2 days ago
Ronald Joseph Babco Jr Photo Credit: Frederick County Sheriff's Office

Local, state, and federal officials worked together to apprehend a wanted man in a Maryland hotel after he allegedly sexually abused a minor, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Ronald Joseph Babco, Jr., 35, was arrested following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault earlier this year, officials said.

In late May, the Frederick Police Department received a report of a possible sexual offense involving a juvenile victim, they said, leading to a detective with the Major Crimes Unit and Child Protective Services to identify Babco as a suspect.

A warrant was issued for Babco’s arrest for sexual abuse, and on Monday, June 27, police said that investigators located him in downtown Frederick City, though he fled in his vehicle.

Investigators said that detectives did not pursue Babco due to heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the area he fled.

With an assist from members of the US Marshals Capital Region Fugitive Task Force, Babco was tracked down to a hotel in Hagerstown, where he was arrested by federal officials.

Babco was arrested and charged with sex abuse of a minor. He was transported to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center to be processed on the charge.

