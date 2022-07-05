ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellston, OH

Traffic stop in Wellston leads to drug, cash discovery

The Jackson & Vinton Courier
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
 2 days ago

WELLSTON — The Wellston Police Department reported a traffic stop last week resulted in the discovery of controlled substances and thousands in cash.

On June 27 at 12:43 a.m., WPD officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Jeff Montgomery Way for an equipment defect. Officers made contact with one adult female driver and four adult male passengers.

Officers requested an on-duty K9 unit from the Jackson Police Department, who conducted a sniff of the vehicle and gave a positive indication on the vehicle.

While preforming a search of one male from Columbus, he was discovered to have 54 suspected Alprazolam pills (a schedule 4 controlled substance) in a plastic bag along with $1,283 in cash.

Another adult male from Jackson was found to have digital scales, approximately 16 grams of suspected methamphetamine and approximately 16 grams of suspected fentanyl hidden in the front of his pants.

All items found were seized to be sent for testing at Ohio BCI. Charges will be pending lab results and prosecutorial review.

SCDNReports

Body Discovered on Findlay Street

Just after 1 pm, officers responded to a report of a woman not breathing at a Findlay Street apartment. The caller said the woman was cold to the touch. The coroner declared the time of death to be 1:22 pm. She had last been seen alive at 3:42 am. Officers...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
sciotopost.com

Man Dies in Ross County Shooting

Chillicothe – Man is dead from a gunshot wound after being transported in to local hospitals in Chillicothe. According to Police on July 5, 2022 shortly before 8:00 p.m. Ross County office was notified by the Chillicothe Police Department that they were at a residence on Clay Street in Chillicothe with the victim of a gunshot. They stated that they believed the shooting occurred somewhere outside of the city limits in the Eastern side of Ross County.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Woman missing in Ashland, Kentucky

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—Police in Ashland, Kentucky are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Ashland-Boyd County-Catlettsburg Emergency Management says that 69-year-old Jeannette Hennessey was last seen on the 3000 block of Central Ave. in Ashland. Hennessey has long grey hair and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing red pants and a […]
ASHLAND, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fight breaks out in Chillicothe over spilled Kool-Aid

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Early Sunday morning, officers were dispatched to a residence on Moccasin Road due to a fight that broke out between two adult brothers over spilled Kool-Aid. According to one of the brothers and his wife, the fight began when the other sibling became intoxicated and spilled...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
The Jackson & Vinton Courier

The Jackson & Vinton Courier

Vinton County, OH
The Courier began as The Vinton County Courier that was published every Wednesday and over the years has witnessed and been part of many changes in the industry. The Courier delivers with up-to-date online stories and breaking news from around the area, and can be found on racks throughout the counties and at vintonjacksoncourier.com. The Vinton County Courier launched its electronic edition, www.vintonjacksoncourier.com, in 2003 which added access to subscribers and readers 7 days per week. The Courier was purchased by Adams Publishing Group in Minneapolis, MN in March 2014 and is part of a regional group of publications that are part APG Media of Ohio. In 2018, The Vinton County Courier, expanded its coverage area into Jackson County with a consolidation of staff and subscribers from The Jackson County Times-Journal. At this time the name and paper were rebranded as The Courier.

 https://www.vintonjacksoncourier.com/

