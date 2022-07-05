Traffic stop in Wellston leads to drug, cash discovery

WELLSTON — The Wellston Police Department reported a traffic stop last week resulted in the discovery of controlled substances and thousands in cash.

On June 27 at 12:43 a.m., WPD officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Jeff Montgomery Way for an equipment defect. Officers made contact with one adult female driver and four adult male passengers.

Officers requested an on-duty K9 unit from the Jackson Police Department, who conducted a sniff of the vehicle and gave a positive indication on the vehicle.

While preforming a search of one male from Columbus, he was discovered to have 54 suspected Alprazolam pills (a schedule 4 controlled substance) in a plastic bag along with $1,283 in cash.

Another adult male from Jackson was found to have digital scales, approximately 16 grams of suspected methamphetamine and approximately 16 grams of suspected fentanyl hidden in the front of his pants.

All items found were seized to be sent for testing at Ohio BCI. Charges will be pending lab results and prosecutorial review.