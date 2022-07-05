Baltimore Gunman Who Shot Victim In Front Of Off-Duty Officer ID'd

James Wilkes Photo Credit: Annie DeVoe

Investigators have arrested a 53-year-old Baltimore man in connection to an evening shooting over the weekend, authorities say.

An off-duty officer allegedly witnessed James Donald Wilkes shooting a 52-year-old male victim in the 600 block of North Eutaw Place around 6:45 p.m., Saturday, July 2, according to Baltimore Police.

The victim was found suffering a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to a hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

Wilkes was taken into custody a short time later without incident. He has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Central District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2411.

