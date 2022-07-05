Police Search For Suspect, 2 Persons Of Interest After 19-Year-Old Fatally Shot In Downtown Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect and two persons of interest wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that happened near Cadillac Square.

The incident happened on Sunday, July 3, at about 3:30 a.m., in the area of Bates and Cadillac Square.

A 19-year-old man was fatally shot.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and his friends got into an argument with another group of people and then a suspect began firing multiple shots.

According to police, the two male suspects were inside a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Gray with Michigan Plate #EMK8273.

One of the suspects has been identified, but they are still searching for the other male suspect.

Police say he is believed to be connected to the crime and should be considered armed and dangerous.

In addition to this, police are looking for two female persons of interest connected to this crime.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.