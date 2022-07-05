ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Police Search For Suspect, 2 Persons Of Interest After 19-Year-Old Fatally Shot In Downtown Detroit

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RtkHX_0gVZLoOA00

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect and two persons of interest wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that happened near Cadillac Square.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rzWMw_0gVZLoOA00

Suspect wanted in connection to fatal shooting of 19-year-old in Cadillac Square | Credit: Detroit Police Department

The incident happened on Sunday, July 3, at about 3:30 a.m., in the area of Bates and Cadillac Square.

A 19-year-old man was fatally shot.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and his friends got into an argument with another group of people and then a suspect began firing multiple shots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RjTr2_0gVZLoOA00

Two female persons of interested wanted in connection to a non-fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in Detroit. | Credit: Detroit Police Department

According to police, the two male suspects were inside a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Gray with Michigan Plate #EMK8273.

One of the suspects has been identified, but they are still searching for the other male suspect.

Police say he is believed to be connected to the crime and should be considered armed and dangerous.

In addition to this, police are looking for two female persons of interest connected to this crime.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Detroit cop fatally shot by 19-year-old, chief says: 'This is unacceptable'

Detroit — Detroit Police Chief James White expressed grief and frustration Thursday at a press conference discussing the 231st Detroit police officer to be killed in the line of duty. Officer Loren Courts, 40, and a 19-year-old suspect, who police said was "indiscriminately" firing shots Wednesday night, died after...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man found fatally shot after house fire in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man was found fatally shot after a house fire in Detroit. The man's body was discovered inside a home in the block of Saint Clair, near Mack Avenue and French Road. According to authorities, firefighters responded to the home after receiving calls of a fire...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police detail events leading up to officer's fatal shooting

DETROIT (FOX 2) - During a press conference Thursday, Detroit police detailed the series of events that led up to the fatal shooting of an officer and 19-year-old suspect on the city's west side Wednesday night. Officer Loren Courts, 40, was shot and killed while responding to reports of shots...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Cadillac, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Search For Suspect Who Shot 51-Year-Old Man

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot a 51-year-old man on June 26. Police say at about 1:25 a.m., the suspect was riding a bike in the area of Kendall and 14th streets when they fired shots, hitting the victim, before fleeing the scene. Video of the suspect below: Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for his injuries, Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Detroit#Shooting#Violent Crime#Bates#Cadillac Square#Jeep#Michigan Plate#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
The Ann Arbor News

Witness killed, 2 injured in hit-and-run crash turned shooting

DETROIT – A witness was fatally shot after trying to convince people to stay at the scene of a 3-vehicle car crash Tuesday in Detroit, FOX 2 Detroit reports. A stolen black Dodge Challenger ran a red light and struck a white Dodge Journey on Tuesday afternoon in the area of West Outer Drive and Greenfield Road in Detroit, police said. The Lincoln SUV was also involved in the crash. The occupants of the Challenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Detroit News

Police seek tips in armed robbery at Canton pharmacy

Canton — Police are asking the public for help to find an armed man who robbed a pharmacy Saturday. According to a preliminary investigation, the suspect walked into the Devz Pharmacy at 6624 N. Canton Center near Hanford at about 1:20 p.m. Saturday and pointed a gun at the clerk. He demanded pills and cash.
CANTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Mother and daughter hurt in deadly hit-and-run crash in Detroit

DETROIT – A mother and her four-year-old daughter are in the ICU tonight after a deadly hit-and-run crash on Detroit’s east side. Police say a stolen truck hit them at Beaconsfield and Courville streets last week, with everyone in that car then taking off. Witnesses told police there...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police Seek Detroit Man Accused Of Fatally Shooting Cousin

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking a suspect who allegedly fatally shot his cousin during an argument on Thursday. Jesus Shannon (left) and white Crown Victoria (right) wanted in connection to fatal shooting. | Credit: Detroit Police Department The incident happened at about 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, in the 15800 block of Fairfield. Police say the 29-year-old suspect, Jesus Shannon, fatally shot his 23-year-old male cousin during an argument. The suspect fled the scene in a white Crown Victoria. If anyone recognizes this suspect, vehicle, or has any information pertaining to this crime, they are urged to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy