‘Beauty and the Beast’ Hybrid Live-Action, Animated Special Set at ABC

By Joe Otterson
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe two-hour special will include live never-before-seen musical performances and features brand-new sets and costumes inspired by the classic story. Each performance is created to pay homage while also adding to the iconic story for viewers at home. Songs from the original animated classic will be performed in front of a...

Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Makes Huge Change That Should Excite Longtime Fans

Dancing With the Stars is making yet another change to its show in advance of next season. According to Variety, Dancing With the Stars' former showrunner, Conrad Green, is returning to the show as it moves to Disney+. Green was the initial showrunner for the dance competition when it first premiered on ABC in 2005.
TV SHOWS
Decider.com

Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis is finally coming out in theaters this weekend. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
MOVIES
SFGate

Natalie Portman: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Shot Its Most Visually Stunning Scene in Best Buy Parking Lot

Natalie Portman told Entertainment Weekly that “Thor: Love and Thunder” has one of the most visually stunning scenes she’s ever seen on film, and it just so happens to have been shot in a random Best Buy parking lot. How’s that for movie magic? The “Black Swan” Oscar winner isn’t revealing just yet which scene in the film it is, but she said she can’t watch the movie without being reminded of Best Buy.
MOVIES
Variety

Taylor Sheridan Takes Over as Showrunner on Paramount+ CIA Drama Series ‘Lioness’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Taylor Sheridan is stepping in as showrunner on his Paramount+ series “Lioness,” Variety has learned exclusively. Thomas Brady (“NOS4A2,” “Hell on Wheels”) was originally attached as showrunner and was present throughout the show’s writers’ room. But once the writers’ room wrapped, sources say creative differences led to the producers and Brady agreeing to part ways amicably. Production on the show is slated to begin in September. Sheridan created “Lioness” under his expansive overall deal with Paramount. The show stars Zoe Saldaña and  Laysla De Oliveira. It is based on a real CIA program in which...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Real Love Boat: Rebecca Romijn, Jerry O'Connell to Host CBS Series

Click here to read the full article. Real-life marrieds Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell have set a course for adventure, as the co-hosts of CBS‘ The Real Love Boat dating series. Premiering Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 9/8c — as a part of a new all-reality block, where it will be hammocked by Survivor and The Amazing Race — The Real Love Boat brings singles together to sail the Mediterranean on a luxury cruise ship while looking for love. “Destination dates, challenges and surprise singles will test the couples’ compatibility and chemistry,” says the synopsis. And, “Like the beloved original scripted series,...
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

5 Elvis movies you should see after watching Elvis

Elvis Presley was many things: cultural icon, rebel, musician, movie star. Ironically, that last one gets short shrift in Baz Luhrmann's new take on the King, Elvis. There's a quick montage of Presley's film years, including star Austin Butler warbling "Viva Las Vegas," but by and large, we skip all the Hollywood hullabaloo.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Stranger Things’ Drops 41% In 2nd Full Week In U.S.; ‘The Boys’ And ‘Hustle’ Also Make A Dent On Nielsen Streaming Chart

Click here to read the full article. Stranger Things viewing dropped 41% in its second full week with the bulk of Season 4 available on Netflix, but still dominated the Nielsen streaming chart for June 6 to 12. The supernatural phenomenon drew more than 4.2 billion minutes of streaming, down from the previous period’s all-time record. It will likely register a bump again on Nielsen’s list once the final two episodes of Season 4 are captured in the numbers. Nielsen measures Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV+ and HBO Max, reporting figures only for the U.S. and after about a month’s...
NFL
Collider

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' Blooper Reel Is Full of Cast Hilarity

In celebration of the release of acclaimed action-comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD today, Lionsgate decided to treat fans of the surreal adventure with a blooper reel video which suggests that the cast and crew had as much fun making the movie as we had watching it. The story centers around Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), a woman who has her world turned upside down when she learns she can travel between parallel universes.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “Love And Death”

A new miniseries from the creative mind of David E. Kelley is set to premiere on HBO this year. Titled Love and Death, the show is written by Kelley, who is best known for his work on shows like Doogie Howser, M.D., Picket Fences, Chicago Hope, The Practice, Ally McBeal, Boston Public, Boston Legal, Harry’s Law, Goliath, Big Little Lies, Mr. Mercedes, Big Sky, and Nine Perfect Strangers. The show is directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, who previously worked on the hit drama series Homeland. Here’s a description of the plot of the show, according to MovieWeb: “The miniseries will be set in the early 1980s and follows the beautiful and serene life of a couple who are local church attendees in Wylie, Texas. However, life turns completely upside down for them when Candy Montgomery murders her friend Betty Gore by striking her with a wood-splitting ax.” The show is set to feature an impressive list of cast members, including one who had just received an Academy Award nomination. If you want to learn more about the who’s-who of this much-anticipated series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming TV series Love and Death.
TV SERIES
SFGate

What to Watch in July: ‘Terminal List,’ ‘The Rehearsal’ and Ryan Gosling’s ‘The Gray Man’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. This July is filled with returning TV favorites, from Better Call Saul to What We Do in the Shadows, to Stranger Things, but those in search of new things to watch won’t be disappointed either. In theaters and at home, there’s much to discover, from a couple of ambitious new sci-fi series to a film about volcanoes and love. July also brings a new documentary about one of the all-time great song writers, so let’s start there.
MOVIES
The Associated Press

Celebrities react to 'Godfather' star James Caan's death

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Caan, the Oscar-nominated actor known for roles in the “The Godfather,” ”Brian’s Song,″ “Misery,″ and ”Elf,″ died Wednesday at age 82. Caan’s death drew tributes and expressions of grief from industry colleagues and fans. ___ “Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend. It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I loved him, gonna miss him.” — Al Pacino, who starred in 1972′s ”The Godfather,” in a statement. “I’m very very sad to hear about Jimmy’s passing.” — Robert De Niro, who starred in 1974′s “The Godfather: Part II,” in a statement.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Amazon Studios Lands Reese Witherspoon, Will Ferrell Wedding Comedy Directed by Nick Stoller

Amazon has landed rights to the untitled movie, from writer-director Nick Stoller, in which Witherspoon and Ferrell will star and produce under their respective banners. Jessica Elbaum and Ferrell will produce for Gloria Sanchez, with Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter producing for Hello Sunshine and the company’s Ashley Strumwasser serving as executive producer. Stoller — whose highly anticipated gay rom-com “Bros,” which he directed and co-wrote with star Billy Eichner, is due out Sep. 30 — will also produce for his Stoller Global Solutions alongside Conor Welch.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Elvis’ Director Baz Luhrmann on His Leading Man’s Transformation: ‘The Austin Butler That Was in Disney Shows Doesn’t Exist Anymore’

Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” isn’t your typical biopic. But then again, why should it be?. A character as influential and flamboyant as Elvis Presley (played, peerlessly, by Austin Butler from “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) is deserving of a different approach and that is what Luhrmann delivers, offering up a fractured fairy tale and cautionary fable about fame and influence in midcentury America. At the center of his film isn’t Elvis but Colonel Tom Parker (played by Tom Hanks under considerable prosthetics), the carnival barker-turned-Svengali that had a little too much sway over the King of Rock ‘n Roll. Sure, he helped elevate Presley in the public consciousness but also trapped him in a gilded cage.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Boys: Kevin Smith Says Antony Starr Deserves Emmy Nomination for Homelander

The first season of The Boys didn't quite break through for the Primetime Emmy awards, but season two managed to get nominated for two of the biggest prizes, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series and even Outstanding Drama. Though it failed to win either, the series is clearly considered top-tier by Hollywood peers and even critics and audiences. With season three of the show almost complete the hope that even more Emmy love for the show will crop up is starting to gain steam online. Among the voices eager to see the show is Kevin Smith, who said on the record he wants to see Homelander actor Antony Starr take home Emmy gold.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'The Rehearsal' Trailer Features Nathan Fielder Preparing for Real Life

A new trailer for the upcoming comedy series, The Rehearsal, has been released which features Nathan Fielder's (Nathan For You) comedic return to television after a five-year hiatus. The show will debut on HBO Max later this month on July 15 at 11:00 pm ET/PT. The trailer features Fielder as...
TV SERIES
Complex

Watch the New Trailer for Issa Rae’s HBO Max Series ‘Rap Sh!t’

Rap Sh!t, a new half-hour comedy series which last February received a series order from HBO Max, unveiled its official trailer on Tuesday. “Are y’all ready for the next big, must-see, fun show this summer?” Issa Rae, who serves as executive producer on the new series, said when introducing the trailer. Rae also wrote the first episode, as well as co-wrote the finale with showrunner Syreeta Singleton.
TV SERIES

