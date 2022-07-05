Milford Woman Killed After Car Crashes Into Utility Pole

The area of the fatal crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Connecticut woman was killed after hitting a utility pole when her car veered across a roadway, according to police.

The crash took place in New Haven County in Milford, around 10:20 a.m., on Saturday, July 2 in the area of Meadows End Road and Lucille Drive.

The collision involved a 2002 Honda Civic driven by Emily Wood, age 84, of Milford, said the Milford Police.

Wood was driving west on Meadows End Road when the Civic veered across the road and struck a utility pole in the area of Lucille Drive, police said.

Wood was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where she died from her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact PFC Dan Hemperly at 203-783-4792.

