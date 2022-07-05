ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State Fair announces concert lineup

By Allison Giron
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Fair announced some of this year’s rodeo/concert series lineup Tuesday. According to a post on their Facebook page, some of the big names coming this year are Dwight Yoakam, Martina McBride and Mark Chesnutt. Tickets go on sale on July...

RockStar3
2d ago

Does it always have to be country?? Every other state has a variety of music!! No Rock ever? 😎🤘

