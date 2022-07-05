NBA Rookie of the Year: Paolo Banchero early favorite to win in 2023
The NBA is full-steam ahead toward the start of the Las Vegas Summer League on Thursday as the incoming rookie class will have the opportunity to take the court for the first time.
The top picks in the draft will take center stage with the likes of Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith Jr. all debuting with their respective teams. Fans will even have a chance to see Holmgren a bit earlier as the Oklahoma City Thunder are also participating in the Salt Lake City Summer League this week.
Before those players even take the court, Tipico Sportsbook has already handicapped the class and released some early odds for the Rookie of the Year award next season. The race will certainly fluctuate over the course of the next several months so it will be worth monitoring how things will change in the eyes of the oddsmakers.
Here are the current odds for the 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year race.
