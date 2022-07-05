ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

August 2022 Missouri Primary Elections preview

By Carrie Winchel
Missouri’s primary election, scheduled for August 2, 2022, will ask voters to narrow down their choices for who will represent the state in the U.S. Senate, replacing longtime Senator Roy Blunt . Voters will also decide who will be on November’s ballot for seats in the U.S. House and who will be their choice to represent them on the state level.

Below is our guide which links to full candidate lists on the Missouri Secretary of State’s website.

U.S. Senator – Missouri

The Republican field in for the August primary race to get on the November ballot and eventually win the U.S. Senate seat Roy Blunt is leaving is a crowded one. Current U.S. District Seven Representative Billy Long, District Four Representative Vicky Hartzler, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, and former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens are among the candidates voters will see in the GOP primary.

Democrats on the primary ballot will include Lewis Rolen, Spencer Today, Trudy Busch Valentine and others. A full list of candidates can be found on the Missouri Secretary of State’s website .

Endorsement from Trump could sway Missouri Senate primary

U.S. Representatives – Missouri

The District 7 U.S. Representative will take the seat longtime Rep. Billy Long is leaving in order to run for the open U.S. Senate seat. The candidate represents Southwest Missouri counties including Greene, Christian, Polk, Stone, Taney and Lawrence counties. The Republican ballot is the longest and includes Eric Burlison, Mike Moon, and Jay Wasson. Three Democrats and one Libertarian are also running.

The candidate pool for the District 8 U.S. Representative in Missouri is smaller. This person will represent south-central and southeast Missouri including Wright, Douglas, Texas, Ozark and Howell counties.

Vicky Hartzler is leaving her seat in the House vacant in hopes of winning Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat. District 4 covers central Missouri including Webster, Dallas, Laclede, Pulaski, Camden, Hickory, St. Clair, Cedar and Dade counties. Primary voters will see seven Republicans, one Democrat and one Libertarian on the ballot.

Missouri State Senate

District 30 – Springfield – Former Springfield City Councilwoman Angela Romine and Lincoln Hough are on the Republican ballot. Raymond Lampert is the Democratic candidate. Hough currently holds the office.

District 20 – Greene, Webster and Dade counties – Curtis Trent and Brian Gelner are the only primary candidates for this seat in the Missouri Senate. Trent currently represents Springfield in the state House of Representatives.

District 16 – Laclede, Wright and Pulaski counties – Justin Brown, who currently holds the seat and Suzie Pollock are Republican candidates on the primary ballot. Tara Anura is the lone Democrat.

District 28 – Polk, Dallas, Hickory, St. Clair and Cedar counties – Incumbent Sandy Crawford, along with Bill Yarberry and Janet Arnold are running as Republicans for this seat.

Missouri ballot measures on marijuana, ranked voting advance

Missouri State Representatives | Springfield area

  • In District 130 , Bishop Davidson is the only person on the ballot.
  • In District 131 , Bill Owen is the only person on the ballot.
  • In District 132 Democrat, House Minority Leader Crystal Quade holds the seat. Stephanos Freeman is running as a Republican against her.
  • In District 133 the candidates are Democrat Amy Blansit and incumbent Republican Melanie Stinett.
  • In District 134 , the race will be between Republican Alex Riley, who currently holds the office, and Democrat Samantha Deaton.
  • In District 135 , current Representative Betsy Fogle will face AJ Exner for the seat.
  • In District 136 , Stephanie Hein, a Democrat, and Republican incumbent Craig Fishel are on the ballot.
  • In District 137 voters will choose between two Republicans: Thomas Barr and Darrin Chappell.

The midterm elections are happening on November 8, 2022.

