ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Beginning to question first impressions: Q&A with author Matt de la Peña

By Alex Rozier
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KjXEf_0gVZL5wq00
Cover of Milo Imagines the World, by Matt de la Peña Credit: Mississippi Book Festival

Gazing across a subway car full of enticing, strange faces, young Milo thrusts his imagination into action.

The wondrous train ride is the setting of “Milo Imagines the World,” a children’s picture book written by Matt de la Peña and illustrated by Christian Robinson.

The story follows Milo, who wields his sketchpad to explore the mysterious lives of his fellow passengers. But while diving deep into his make-believe backstories, the boy pauses to reflect, and begins to see the boundaries of first impressions.

“Milo Imagines the World,” published last summer, is the duo’s second picture book exploring the world of public transportation through the lens of working class communities. The two also partnered on the New York Times bestseller “Last Stop on Market Street,” which won the 2016 Newbery Medal.

De la Peña, set to appear at the Mississippi Book Festival in Jackson on Aug. 20, spoke with Mississippi Today about his latest work.

Editor’s note: This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Mississippi Today: You mentioned having a focus on writing for working class folks and exploring public transportation, with this book and your last one, “Last Stop on Market Street.” Can you talk a little bit about that intersection in your work?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OzxKE_0gVZL5wq00
Matt de la Peña, author of the new book Milo Imagines the World Credit: Mississippi Book Festival

Matt de la Peña: I’m always drawn to working class communities, just because I grew up in one. I grew up near the border of San Diego and Mexico, and I have grandparents from Mexico, and my dad was first gen. So that’s something I always want to feature in anything I write, people who are working hard and trying to make a life in America.

The way I describe it is, my goal is to be as honest as possible, but in the back of my head I want to show moments of grace and dignity in these communities.

It’s funny because when I first started out writing, my stories would always be pushed toward kids who were living in those communities or who were diverse racially. That was annoying to me because these stories are for everyone. I think we’re seeing a push now, where a story that focuses on a kid like Milo, now will be celebrated in a private school with predominantly white kids, well-to-do kids. That’s a nice thing to see.

Early in my career, I remember a teacher at a conference finding me and saying, ‘Hey Matt, I really like your books. But I’ll be honest, we don’t really have those kids at our schools, so we don’t have that many copies.’

I remember saying to her, ‘How many wizards do you have at your school?’ Because of this idea of, we can read books about wizards but not kids from different backgrounds.

What’s interesting is public transportation, it really depends on where you are, who’s on it. So in “Last Stop on Market Street” and where I grew up in San Diego, if you’re on the bus, you are there – pretty much 99% chance – because you don’t have a car, you can’t afford a car. It’s usually all working class people on the bus. If you go to New York City, you could be on the subway next to a CEO, and on the other side of you is someone who cleans that building. So I find those stories change dramatically if you’re going to explore public transportation depending on what city it is.

That also factors into Milo’s journey. He’s looking around at these people and sees the kid with the perfect part (in his hair) and thinks, ‘This kid’s rich.’ He sees the guy with the scruffy face and thinks, ‘This guy’s poor and lonely.’ So part of his journey is to kind of challenge that idea.

MT: On the subway, you’re exposed to so much from so many different people at once. How do you capture that from a young child’s perspective?

MD: You know what’s amazing about public transportation is, you learn the truth, which I think kids growing up in car culture don’t quite grasp. The truth is, we kind of think our story is the most important. And if you’re in a car, you think that even more. It’s almost like everyone’s in the movie starring you.

But if you grow up taking public transportation and you just look around and watch people and listen to conversations, it’s so much easier to grasp that you are just one of millions of stories.

So I actually think that’s one of the healthiest parts about growing up taking public transportation, is you sort of position your story alongside other stories. And when you’re in a car culture, you don’t have as many opportunities to see that.

MT: I wanted to ask you about, you kind of summarized it nicely in the dedication page – the message: “For those who dare to imagine beyond the first impression.” It got me thinking about the fact you’re writing through a child’s perspective, and how we typically think of kids being more imaginative. I was wondering if you thought writing from Milo’s perspective made it easier to give him a broader imagination of what people might be like because he’s a kid and he’s got this creative mind. Is that fair to say?

MD: I actually think I would approach it almost the same way from an adult’s perspective. I just think the big difference would be the arc of an adult’s story. If it was the same storyline, I would approach the arc of it, the movement at the end where Milo’s re-thinking the pictures, I think with an adult it would be louder, and it would be more direct.

One of my favorite things about writing a picture book and thinking about the character’s arc is that, really, I don’t think it’s truthful if you get to the end of a picture book and the character has arced dramatically. I think it’s much more honest to show a character who is just beginning that arc. Things like Milo’s experience, it has to happen dozens of times for it to sink in and for you to move as a person.

As an adult, I think a lot of people are just as imaginative, maybe not quite as imaginative as a kid, but you still tell yourself the story of the people around you. But I think the ending of a picture book shouldn’t be as dramatic.

MT: (Spoiler alert) The end of the book (where the reader learns Milo is going to visit his mother in prison) caught me off guard. Was it important for you to make that a surprise, and if so what do you think was the effect of that?

MD: It is kind of a surprise, but my hope is that if you read it again, everything is leading that direction. He’s a shook-up soda, because he’s excited to see his mom but he’s also anxious. He doesn’t know how to feel about it. The whole story is about where he’s going, but it’s quiet. And then at the end it’s a revelation about where he’s going, but it’s not that I wanted it to be a big surprise.

It fits with the story, if that makes sense. He’s looking out so that he doesn’t have to directly look in, although like we talked about that’s what he’s kind of processing.

And at the very end he’s showing his mom this picture he worked very hard on the night before. He of course shows her a picture of them, sitting on the stoop, and she’s not in prison.

So he’s doing something that I have taped on my wall, above my computer, as a writer, I live by this motto: do not write what you see, write what will be seen. Because one of the things you can do writing a kid’s book is help sort of reveal the world of tomorrow. And I think what he’s doing when he’s showing them the picture is he’s also drawing not what he sees today but he hopes will be seen tomorrow.

Really, the surprise ending for me as the writer is not that his mom is in prison, but it’s the piece of art that he shows his mom.

MT: There was a part in the book, it might feel like a small detail, but it told me, okay, you’ve clearly spent some time thinking through the mind of a kid: Milo is looking at his reflection and thinking about his own life and his aunt’s apartment, and the fact he calls it his “aunt’s apartment near the cemetery” really stood out to me because that’s something I remember doing as a kid, associating these two things that aren’t related but are just next to each other.

How do you generally get in the process of getting into a kid’s mind and transport yourself there?

MD: Forgive me if I’m going a little too deep on this, but you identified what this book is really about. There is so much going on in Milo’s unconscious through the book. Because if you look at each vignette he comes up with for the people he’s looking at, he’s sketching out who he thinks they are, where they’re going, but he’s also sort of exorcising his own situation, because every vignette has some form of, either emancipation or building up a wall. He’s really thinking about his mother being in a place where he can’t access her all the time.

If you look at the first vignette, he’s looking at a bird in a cage, but in his vignette the birds get to go free. And the married couple, they rise above the walls of the city and they’re free. And then the boy who’s wealthy, he’s got this castle, and after he goes through, the drawbridge is going to close again so he can protect all his stuff. Every vignette is about other people, but he’s using it as a way to explore his current situation.

Now, does any kid get that? Probably not. But I have this theory, especially for writing about young people: we often say it’s more valid to get something consciously than it is to get it viscerally.

And what I love about kids books is, kids are mostly operating on that visceral feeling. Even if a kid can’t say, ‘Oh I see there’s a form of emancipation in each vignette,’ a kid might feel it. And that to me is just as valid as, you’re in a college course and pulling out every symbol and every detail.

MT: What do you think Milo learns on this journey? Like you said, it takes a while and it’s not a complete learning experience by the end, but how do you think this learning experience is helping Milo grow?

MD: I think what Milo is doing at the end of the book is he’s starting to question the way he sees other people, and whether or not his first impression is the right impression. And he’s starting to think that way because he’s also along the way starting to understand how others might see him.

So when he looks at his reflection, he’s starting to think, what do people think of my face? And then he lists a few things that are real, this is who he is to himself, but maybe others can’t access that. Through that, and misjudging this boy with the part, I think he’s beginning to question this idea of first impressions.

As kids, we learn how to access those stereotypes, but to be an intelligent person, you have to then almost dismantle those stereotypes. So he’s learning through early life how to acquire those stereotypes. Maybe he’s just beginning to question them, which may ultimately lead to him dismantling them.

We want to hear from you!

By listening more intently and understanding the people who make up Mississippi’s communities, our reporters put a human face on how policy affects everyday Mississippians. We’re listening closely to our readers to help us continue to align our work with the needs and priorities of people from all across Mississippi. Please take a few minutes to tell us what’s on your mind by clicking the button below.

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mississippi Link

Bentonia Blues Festival marks golden anniversary

The Blue Front Café was hoping as The Bentonia Blues Festival celebrated its Golden Anniversay, June 16-18, in Bentonia, Mississippi. The festival is usually held the 3rd weekend in June each year, and was founded by Jimmy “Duck” Holmes in 1972. His parents, Carey and Mary Holmes opened the cinder block juke joint in 1948, and he took over in 1970.
BENTONIA, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi student builds start-up restaurant to save money for college

FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – McLaurin High School senior, Lakirah Alexander, took a leap of faith by building a start-up restaurant business. The restaurant is also a space where Lakirah’s late father was honored as he left behind two daughters. Recently, Lakirah’s father was killed by gun violence. Since then, she has handed over ownership to […]
WAPT

Hundreds of people line up for Watermelon Classic

JACKSON, Miss. — The Farm Bureau Watermelon Classic 5K brought hundreds of runners and walkers out in Jackson on the Fourth of July. Nearly 900 participants lined up outside the Mississippi Ag Museum and the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame on Lakeland Drive. Following the race, fresh cold watermelon...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
City
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
Entertainment
WLBT

Consider This: Jackson Leadership Is Failing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council finally took action this week that might have an impact on the crime epidemic by passing two ordinances. One is focused on a moratorium on bars in downtown Jackson and the second ordinance holds parents accountable for the behavior of their children.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

MFN helps churches feed seniors during lean times for the agency

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many of you may be feasting on July 4th leftovers from the big barbecue, but some elderly residents are wondering where they will get their next meal. Area churches are filling the gap those on fixed incomes face, turning to a constant source that itself is in need of help.
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

God has bigger plans for you

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Just because you don’t see a way, doesn’t mean God doesn’t have a way for you. God has big plans for you..bigger than anything you have seen in the past.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Back2School health, wellness fest to be held at JHCHC

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center (JHCHC) will host the Back2School Health and Wellness Fest 2022 from July 18 to 29. Get a head start on the new school year while a variety of local providers offer health and wellness resources for children and families including: School physicals Vaccines […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creative Commons License#Gazing#The New York Times
WLOX

Sunny weather results in sweet Smith County watermelon crop

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Weather is the make or break for Smith County’s prized watermelons. Brenda Langham and her family have been selling Smith County watermelons and other produce from the Old Farmers’ Market in Jackson for decades. So, 3 on Your Side went straight to the source to find out how this year’s crop is doing.
SMITH COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Gas Tank Getaways: Roosevelt State Park

MORTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many people around the country are traveling for the 4th of July, but a bunch of our travelers aren’t traveling very far. For another Gas Tank Getaway, this place in Central Mississippi is a popular weekend spot, even for people who live right down the road. Boats skim across the water, […]
MORTON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson water distribution at Tougaloo Community Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors in need on Tuesday, July 5. Distribution will take place at the Tougaloo Community Center located at 318 Vine Street, starting at 5:30 p.m. Neighbors will be limited to one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will resume until supplies […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
Arts
WJTV 12

Doctors see recent spike in Vitamin D overdoses

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Millions of Americans take Vitamin D supplements daily, but too much of the vitamin can be bad for you. Doctors said they have seen a recent spike in Vitamin D overdoses.   Doctors typically recommend 50,000 units of Vitamin D a week for those with vitamin deficiencies.  However, taking more than […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Study urges careful use of kidney calculations

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New research from the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) shows that the two main methods of assessing kidney function provide substantially different results in about half of patients, which could lead to missed opportunities to prevent or manage renal disease. The paper, published online...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson to hold water distributions on Wednesday, Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of botted water to neighbors in need on Wednesday, July 6 and Thursday, July 7. Beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, bottled water will be distributed at the front entrance to the Metrocenter Mall. There is a limit of one case of water per […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson Roll-Off Dumpster Day set for July 9

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced the next Roll-Off Dumpster Day will be held on Saturday, July 9 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The dumpster will be located at Metrocenter Mall in the Dillard’s parking lot. Roll-Off days will continue to be held on...
JACKSON, MS
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

 https://mississippitoday.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy