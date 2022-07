Authorities say tens of thousands of customers were without power and damage reports were coming in after severe weather including a tornado was reported east of Cincinnati. The National Weather Service office in Wilmington said it was receiving "reports of damage throughout our area" and posted a video of damage to buildings in Goshen Township. Forecasters earlier said radar had indicated a tornado shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday in northern Clermont County.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO