ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Cameron Diaz Describes Her Life as ‘Completely Different’ Since She Quit Acting

By Rita DeMichiel
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Cameron Diaz broke onto the scene in 1994, working alongside Jim Carrey in The Mask. She quickly catapulted to A-list status, appearing in popular movies such as Being John Malkovich and Something About Mary. Diaz was also the voice behind Fiona in the classic animated film franchise Shrek.

In 2014, Diaz appeared in the remake of the Broadway musical Annie, playing the role of Miss Hannigan. At the time, audiences didn’t know that would be the last time the acclaimed actor would work in film. The Charlie’s Angels star made a life-changing decision to leave acting and has never looked back. Now, eight years removed from the glitz and glamour of red carpet galas, Diaz admits her life is “completely different.”

Why Cameron Diaz walked away from Hollywood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Lryl_0gVZKlmC00
Cameron Diaz on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ | NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Cameron Diaz knew she desperately needed a change and took a leap of faith, leaving Hollywood behind. Instead of making a big deal of quitting, she just quietly stopped accepting offers. In 2015, the 49-year-old actor married Good Charlotte lead guitarist Benji Madden. Four years later, the happy couple welcomed daughter Raddix via a surrogate. Being a mom and spending time with her family is the life the actor was seeking when she walked away from a successful acting career.

In a 2018 Entertainment Weekly interview, the actor offhandedly confirmed her retirement status. In a subsequent interview with Gwyneth Paltrow for an episode of In Goop Health: The Sessions, Diaz explained, “I’d gone so hard for so long, working and making films, and it’s such a grind. I didn’t really make any space for my personal life. And then I decided to stop making movies and really focus on my personal life, my personal relationships with my family, with my friends.”

Vanity Fair reported in 2021 that the Bad Teacher actor revealed on the Peacock talk show Hart to Heart that she quit acting after realizing there were so many things in her life that she wasn’t managing. Diaz confessed that while she still loves acting, she now has time for “all those things I didn’t have time for before.”

The once famous actor has become a wine connoisseur

In addition to being a wife, the busy mom to a two-year-old toddler, and a successful book author, one of the things Cameron Diaz has made time for is starting a new business.

In July 2020, the former actor and her friend, Katherine Power, became the cofounders of a wine company named Avaline. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Diaz explained how she discovered wine bottles are one of the few food and beverage items that do not list nutritional facts on the label. She and Power set out to create transparency in the industry, developing a brand of clean wine made from organic grapes.

Diaz revealed in an interview with Goop that her health-conscious wine is “farmed organically, because it’s better for the planet and our bodies.” She added, “We don’t add sugar, concentrates, colors – any of it. We went and found the wines we wanted to drink, and that’s our company.”

Cameron Diaz reflects on a life well-lived as she gets ready to turn 50

As Cameron Diaz approaches 50, she reflects on the decisions she has made and how they had a positive impact on her life. Despite rumors of coming out of retirement, the award-winning actor told Harper’s Bazaar, “My life is just completely different than when I was making movies.”

Diaz told Yahoo Finance Presents that she has already given 100% to her acting career, saying, “it’s just a different time in my life now.” She explained, “The most fulfilling thing that I’ve ever done in my life is have a family and be married and have our little nucleus of a family. It’s just completely the best thing.”

The My Best Friend’s Wedding actor continued, “I don’t have what it takes to give making a movie what it needs to be made. I just don’t. All of my energy is here.”

Comments / 5

Valerie Aylward
1d ago

I applaud her for quitting! Enjoy your life with your family, you earned it!👍😊👍

Reply
7
Related
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Spotted On Rare Family Trip With Husband Benji Madden & Daughter Raddix, 2

Cameron Diaz, 49, and Benji Madden, 43, made headlines on June 18 when they were spotted walking in the JFK Airport during a family trip in New York City over the weekend. The wife and husband had their adorable two-year-old daughter Raddix, who rested in her proud dad’s arms, with them, and they all wore casual outfits as they strolled by cameras. Cameron rocked black long-sleeved top and matching pants along with orange sneakers while Benji wore his own all black outfit, which included a long-sleeved top and pants, along with black sneakers and a black baseball cap.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GOBankingRates

How Rich is Cameron Diaz?

Cameron Diaz, 49, is an American actress who stunned the entertainment business when she walked away from acting for eight years, but she recently announced that she will be returning to film thanks...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Adele’s boyfriend Rich Paul sits next to her ex-husband during festival gig

Any tension between Adele, her ex-husband and boyfriend Rich Paul is “Water Under the Bridge.” Sports manager Paul was seated next to his superstar girlfriend’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, while she performed at London’s BST Hyde Park Festival Friday. Konecki, 48, cracked a few smiles while admiring his ex from afar as Paul, 40, appeared deadly focused on his lady love on stage. The pair were seated next to Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden during the show. The “Easy On Me” singer married Konecki May 2018 and filed for divorce in September 2019, months after they had separated. The pair share 9-year-old son Angelo. While...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Cameron Diaz
Person
John Malkovich
Person
Benji Madden
Person
Jim Carrey
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
SheKnows

Demi Moore Revealed the Secret Romance She's Been Hiding With Celebrity Chef Boyfriend in Loving Snapshots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Demi Moore has been keeping a secret from all of her fans, but now she’s ready to reveal it to the world. The 59-year-old actress has been cooking up a hot romance with celebrity chef Daniel Humm — and now they are Instagram official! Moore gave her followers the cutest introduction to the Swiss culinary expert by teasing a shadow image of them holding hands and writing, “Visiting the palace of kings and queens…...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Professes His ‘Love’ For Ex Gwyneth Paltrow As She Interviews Him 25 Years After Split

Brad Pitt, 58, and Gwyneth Paltrow, 49, are the definition of friendly exes. 25 years after they ended their engagement, the former couple reunited for an interview on Gwyneth’s Goop lifestyle website where Brad promoted his new clothing brand, God’s True Cashmere. The famous actors bonded over their previous romance and spoke about Gwyneth’s late father Bruce Paltrow, who was close to Brad before he died in 2002. “What impact did he have on you?” Gwyneth asked the Fight Club actor. “Why did you love him, even though we didn’t get married, unfortunately.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Celebrity#Actor#Vanity Fair#Entertainment Weekly#Sessions
Us Weekly

Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Camille Vasquez Reacts to ‘Disappointing’ Relationship Rumors After Amber Heard Trial

Crossing the line. Lawyer Camille Vasquez is not thrilled that she must address rumors that allege she dated client Johnny Depp. The attorney, 37, found it "disappointing" to see speculation that her behavior with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 58, was "in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional. That's disappointing to hear," Vasquez told […]
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Connor on Rare Outing With The Sandlot's Patrick Renna

Watch: Tom Cruise Takes "0 DAYS OFF" Because He's Living the Dream. Connor Cruise and Patrick Renna are killing this boys' night out. The son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman was spotted enjoying an evening of friendly conversation with the Sandlot star and another pal during a visit to Capo Restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif., on June 15. An eyewitness told E! News that the group appeared to be "in a good mood," noting that they were laughing as they left the trendy Italian eatery.
SANTA MONICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise Smiles With Mystery Woman As They Attend Adele’s London Concert: Photos

Tom Cruise looked to be living his best life while attending Adele’s first public concert in five years at London’s Hyde Park on Friday, July 1. The Top Gun: Maverick actor, who will be turning 60 on Sunday, was all smiles as he was enjoyed the Grammy winner’s performance alongside an unidentified woman. Tom, who reportedly split with his rumored girlfriend Hayley Atwell last month, rocked a navy suede jacket and dark jeans, as his mystery guest was pretty in pink with a chic Gucci sweater.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Corey Gamble Grabs Handful of Kris Jenner While Partying in Capri

What? That's totally what Kris Jenner's bf Corey Gamble could've been whispering while getting super cozy with her during a party in Capri!. The Kardashians matriarch and her man are kicking it off the Italian island and, of course, they're doing it big ... on Tommy Hilfiger's yacht. Kris greeted the designer with big fat air kisses when they arrived.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul go glam for Kevin Love and Kate Bock’s wedding

“Rumour Has It” Adele stunned at Kevin Love and Kate Bock’s wedding. The “Rolling in the Deep” singer and her sports agent boyfriend, Rich Paul, went super glam for the June 25 festivities, watching as the Cleveland Cavaliers star and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wed at the New York Public Library with a “Great Gatsby”-inspired theme.  The “Easy on Me” songstress, 34, looked impeccable in a dramatic black off-the-shoulder gown with a sweetheart neckline and long tulle sleeves. She paired the black tie-ready gown with matching pointy toe heels and a small black clutch. Adele, born Adele Adkins, fully embraced Gatsby glamour...
CLEVELAND, OH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Why did she return to Thor? Because Natalie Portman is 'really trying to impress' her children with her movie roles

Natalie Portman is “really trying to impress” her children with her movie roles. The ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ star has 11-year-old son Aleph and five-year-old daughter Amalia with her husband Benjamin Millepied and she has admitted that she is in a “phase” where she wants to wow her little ones with her work, a reason she is reprising her role as Jane Foster after eight years since ‘Thor: The Dark World’ in 2013.
SCIENCE
thedigitalfix.com

Cameron Diaz returns for Netflix action movie with Jamie Foxx

After an eight year hiatus, Cameron Diaz is returning to acting. Jamie Foxx made the announcement about the forthcoming Netflix action movie on his social media, in which he recorded a phone call between himself and Diaz. Foxx invited NFL star Tom Brady onto the call to give Diaz advice on ‘unretiring.’
NFL
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

132K+
Followers
107K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy