Grangeville, ID

40-Year-Old Man Arrested in Connection to 2021 Utility Trailer Theft in Grangeville Area

Big Country News
Big Country News
 2 days ago
GRANGEVILLE - A 40-year-old Grangeville man has been arrested for Felony Grand Theft following an investigation into a stolen utility trailer in the Grangeville area. In August of 2021,...

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Rollover Claims 19-year-old Lewiston Woman

REUBENS, Idaho (KLIX)-A young woman was killed in a rollover Tuesday afternoon in Nez Perce County. According to Idaho State Police, the 19-year-old Lewiston woman was driving a Honda Civic on the Gifford Reubens Road at around 5 p.m. when she went off the road, lost control, and the car rolled. ISP said the woman died at the scene. The crash blocked traffic for about three hours. ISP is investigating the crash.
LEWISTON, ID
