Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical hires new chief

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The new Chief of the Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Department hails from Washington.

Lawrence City Manager Craig Owens announced announced the hiring of Richard Llewellyn.

Llewellyn was born in Montana. He was raised in Washington, where he also worked his way up through the ranks of the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

“We felt fortunate to have such a strong pool of applicants,” Owens said. “Through an extensive process, we found that Rich’s career progression and his leadership approach in the field of fire and emergency medical response is just the right fit for where we are today and what we see ahead in our community.”

Llewellyn said he is up to the challenge of leading a new department.

“Expectations of the fire service are evolving, which creates many challenges and opportunities as we seek ways to both improve our performance during emergency responses and to reduce the frequency or severity of those emergencies,” Llewellyn said. “I’m excited to join a team and community that is future-focused and open to developing, adapting, and deploying innovative approaches to safety, health, and emergency response.”

The chief oversees 156 LDCFM employees who work out of seven facilities.

Llewellyn is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 15.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.