ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical hires new chief

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PixmL_0gVZKGbn00

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The new Chief of the Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Department hails from Washington.

Lawrence City Manager Craig Owens announced announced the hiring of Richard Llewellyn.

Llewellyn was born in Montana. He was raised in Washington, where he also worked his way up through the ranks of the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

“We felt fortunate to have such a strong pool of applicants,” Owens said. “Through an extensive process, we found that Rich’s career progression and his leadership approach in the field of fire and emergency medical response is just the right fit for where we are today and what we see ahead in our community.”

Fireworks suspected in 2 late night fires in Kansas City metro

Llewellyn said he is up to the challenge of leading a new department.

“Expectations of the fire service are evolving, which creates many challenges and opportunities as we seek ways to both improve our performance during emergency responses and to reduce the frequency or severity of those emergencies,” Llewellyn said. “I’m excited to join a team and community that is future-focused and open to developing, adapting, and deploying innovative approaches to safety, health, and emergency response.”

The chief oversees 156 LDCFM employees who work out of seven facilities.

Llewellyn is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 15.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

Hundreds of youth team up to help cleanup KCK neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Hundreds of youth volunteers spent their Wednesday afternoon in the heat cleaning up the Argentine neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas. The Argentine Betterment Corporation said it has teamed up with a local event called the Challenge Conference and have hosted 400 students from all over the United States to help with trash cleanup in the area.
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Government
City
Washington, KS
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
City
Spokane, MO
State
Missouri State
County
Douglas County, KS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Montana State
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Lawrence, KS
Government
Douglas County, KS
Government
City
Lawrence, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Owens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ldcfm#Fox4 News
KSNT News

Topeka ranks as one of the most dangerous places to live in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Is the City of Topeka a safe place for its residents? According to one source, the answer may be a strong no. Neighborhood Scout reports that the capital city of Kansas might not be the safest place to live. This is best represented through Neighborhood Scout’s low score for Topeka: it ranked as being safer than only 3% of other U.S. cities.
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy